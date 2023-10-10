‘Ultimate NFL Tailgates’ awarded to three installations thanks to military resale promotion

Courtesy Photo | Hundreds of football fans together in three military communities will be able to watch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hundreds of football fans together in three military communities will be able to watch football in style thanks to a resale promotion between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and commissaries and exchanges. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Hundreds of football fans in three military communities will be able to watch football in style thanks to a resale promotion between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and commissaries and exchanges.



Free “Ultimate NFL Tailgates” will be awarded to the following installations:



• Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida (Oct. 21, 12 noon to 3 p.m.)

• Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California (Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

• Randolph Air Force Base, Texas (Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)



P&G’s merchandising team contacted the winning bases to plan the tailgate events, designed for up to 500 people per installation. The installations qualified for tailgates based on purchases of P&G products in their local commissaries and exchanges during July.



“These giveaways are examples of the millions of dollars that industry suppliers and manufacturers provide to commissaries annually through giveaways and promotional events that extend the value of the benefit and enhance military quality of life annually for our patrons,” said Norman Brown, DeCA’s chief of marketing. “Even the installations that didn’t receive a tailgate enjoyed extra savings on products during the promotional period.”



The on-installation tailgate includes the following activities and events:



• Food buffet with tent and seating

• Multiple big-screen TVs streaming all NFL games

• Football toss

• Bounce house/obstacle course

• Video game station

• Cornhole

• Photo booth

• Official NFL merchandise raffle baskets and prizes

• P&G product samples



The tailgate event contest helps increase sales and traffic to the commissary and exchanges by offering an opportunity to save significantly on P&G products and a chance to win a free event that benefits and celebrates the military community, said Dena Hawkins, director of sales for P&G’s DeCA Military Division.



“Shopping their local commissary and exchange provided patrons an opportunity to save and also put their installations one step closer to winning one of these exciting events,” she said. “We are honored to be part of an amazing opportunity for service members and their families to come together and root for their favorite teams.”



Other recent industry-sponsored sales promotion events included a disabled Navy veteran receiving a new track chair at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, and an Army veteran receiving a mortgage-free home at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, both in November 2022; the Mission-Breakfast event in May that gave away free breakfast to thousands at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia; and the ProCamps youth football camps awarded to 11 installations this summer.

