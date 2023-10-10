Naval Shipyards Adopt Common Operating System

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), along with the other three public shipyards, is implementing a Common Operating System (COS) to maximize each mechanic’s effectiveness and efficiency in executing day-to-day production work.



“Not only will we work on improvements here at NNSY, but as a corporation, we are working to best align ourselves and position ourselves for success using this Common Operating System across the four public shipyards,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “Through our ongoing engagements and instilling the right leadership behaviors across all levels, we will be working off a clear set of performance expectations, on a continual battle rhythm, and with more standard processes. We will share more in the future on how we will implement the Common Operating System, but as you learn more about it, know that we will use it to help our mechanics do their jobs in a better way, every day.”



Not only aligning processes and expectations at NNSY, the system will maximize collaboration across the four naval shipyards to deliver ships and submarines to meet the Navy’s operational requirements. Improved alignment between the shipyards will leverage each shipyard’s strengths in knowledge sharing, facilitation of barrier removal and building a more cohesive “One Shipyard” mindset across the corporation.



“With the defined Common Operating System, the four shipyards will use a standard set of performance expectations, battle rhythm, standard processes and expected behaviors aligned to the Get Real, Get Better values that support safe and on-time delivery of aircraft carrier and submarine availabilities,” said Rear Adm. Scott Brown, deputy commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command. “By aligning the practices of our enterprise, we will unlock a new level of safety and efficiency for our workforce.”



Brown pointed out how this system will effectively integrate individual contributions and align them to a larger goal that no single individual can achieve. “With thousands of individual contributors striving to meet the North Star goal of delivering ships and submarines to meet the Navy’s operational requirements, our shipyards are a perfect model for implementation of a COS,” said Brown.



The COS is defined by a clear set of performance expectations, a consistent battle rhythm and a standard set of processes, all supported by a foundation of individual and organizational values.

Performance expectations are the standards and goals, including clear communications for how work is executed, to include work planning and preparation, personnel training, resource assignment, job execution and problem resolution.



The battle rhythm sets a standard meeting cadence to share vital information, reinforce expectations for how work is performed and enable elevation of problem areas to leadership for action. This consistency creates predictability for the corporation and most importantly for the waterfront mechanic driving mission delivery.



Standard processes create clear and consistent actions that are critical to meet performance expectations. These processes remove ambiguity and inconsistency to help work teams have improved standardization in their jobs.



Training sessions and alignment discussions, beginning with leadership, have already begun and will soon be complete at NNSY to ensure a successful roll-out of the COS.



“We’re all here to support our people,” said Brown. “We are focused on enabling our mechanics to do their jobs in a better way.”

Date Taken: 10.01.2023