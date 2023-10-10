Love and Logistics: An Inside Look on Marriage and Deployment

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - In a World where the ever-changing demands of duty can often separate family and loved ones, the story of Shane and Verrice Boyd, a married couple of U.S. Army Captains, is unlike the many others; their dedication to duty, honor, and one another has only brought them closer.



The love story of Shane and Verrice Boyd begins with a journey that originated from their shared commitment to serve their country and their unwavering selfless support to one another. Shane and Verrice, natives of North Carolina and Florida respectively, met while serving abroad in South Korea. The couple chose to branch into the Army Logistics Corps due to their shared appreciation for systems, transportation, and reallocating materiel to help support those in need. With so many strong connections and commonalities, they soon realized that they were meant for each other. As they stood hand in hand on their wedding day, little did they know that their love would be both tested and strengthened in the wake of a deployment just a few years later.



Fast forward to present day and Shane and Verrice are a living representation of grace, strength and unity. The couple is currently deployed to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR), serving alongside and supporting one another in the Middle East with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post.



For Shane and Verrice, being able to deploy together means they don't have to choose between their love for each other and their commitment to their country. The couple gives credit to both the Married Army Couples Program (MAC-P) and the Army’s “People First” initiative, launched with the aim of supporting soldiers' well-being and fostering a sense of family. This is what made it possible for Verrice and Shane to serve side by side for so long. This initiative also recognizes the importance of work-life balance, even in the challenging environment of military deployment.



For the two officers, this deployment also presents opportunities for personal growth. Shane and Verrice have had the chance to work alongside each other in a professional capacity, enhancing their mutual respect and admiration for one another. "We complement each other's strengths," said Verrice. “You can really feel the tangibles of having that built-in support system. It’s like we bring out the best in each other”.



Shane and Verrice acknowledge that while they share the same mission, they also must prioritize their relationship. Historically, maintaining a work-life balance can be incredibly challenging for dual-military couples, especially when both partners are in “Key Development” positions and are virtually working on the same problem sets. “We make a deliberate effort to synchronize our careers”, said Shane. “I never want to be in the way of her career as I navigate my own”. He goes on to add, “Verrice is the love of my life and with her I am whole. My goal is to support her and inspire her as much as she inspires me.”



In fact, the couple recently celebrated yet another major milestone together. Verrice Boyd promoted to the rank of Major. "Promotions in the military are extremely significant because they not only represent recognition of hard work and competence, but they are the indication of a Soldiers recognized potential to serve at the next level in a capacity with more responsibility, Maj. Jerry Thomas explained. The promotion to Major is the first rank as a field grade officer.



The Army leadership is making strides in recognizing the importance of preserving the bonds that sustain Soldiers in times of adversity. It's an acknowledgment that love, companionship, and a sense of family are not just compatible with military service but are essential to its success. "Sharing this moment with Shane made it even more special. It's a reminder that we're not just growing professionally but also building a legacy for our future children," said newly promoted Maj. Verrice Boyd.



As Shane and Verrice continue their deployment in the CENTCOM AOR, they do so with unwavering dedication to each other and to their mission. Their love story serves as a reminder that, even in the most challenging of circumstances, love and duty can coexist harmoniously. This is a story that inspires us all to believe in the power of love, even in the most trying of times.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 10:11 Story ID: 455591 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Love and Logistics: An Inside Look on Marriage and Deployment, by CPT Nick Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.