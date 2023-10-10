New Commodore Takes Reins for FIRST Naval Construction Regiment

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 23, 2023) – Capt. Douglas B. Whimpey relieved Capt. Marc F. Williams as commander of First Naval Construction Regiment (First NCR) on Sept. 23, in a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California.



Capt. Michael W. Meno, Commander of Naval Construction Group ONE, presided over the event and served as guest speaker. Capt. Meno addressed participants and guests of the ceremony about the history of the regiment and its significance in World War II, as well as the qualifications and professional histories of both Whimpey and Williams.



“It has been a true honor and privilege serving with Capt. Williams over the last year,” Meno said. “He drove design readiness improvements and ensured the development of his Sailors, and that his subordinate unit commanders were doing the same.”



“Capt Doug Whimpey's record is just as strong,” Meno said. “He is no stranger to hard work and getting the job done.”



Meno went on to pay special tribute to the families who reinforce the foundations of service on which strong leadership depends, he said.



“Our families are woven into the fabric of who we are, inseparable from ourselves,” Meno said. “Our family is a foundation for who we are and what we stand for ... Capt. Williams and Capt. Whimpey's ability to continue to serve our nation, safeguard our freedom, protect our families and ensure they can live in peace is because of family.”



Following Capt. Meno's comments, he presented the Legion of Merit to Capt. Williams for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of his service as commander of First Naval Construction Regiment from February 2022 to October 2023.



Williams expressed a desire to be candid about the nature of this award, which he said would not have been possible without the efforts of those in his charge, for whom he requested a round of applause.



“This citation ... is by no means a reflection of my own efforts, as none of what was accomplished was done by my blood sweat and tears,” Williams said. “It is instead a reflection of the phenomenal efforts of the men and women whom I have had the honor of leading these past 20 months.”



Capt. Williams said the years ahead will come with challenges for the regiment as the Naval Construction Force undergoes a redesign, but he knew that the can-do spirit of the active and reserve-duty Sailors now under Capt. Whimpey's command are up to the task.



“Outside of naval construction warfare, there is not a force that pound-for-pound delivers more value than the U.S. Navy Seabees.” said Williams.



Capt. Williams then passed the ceremonial guidon representing leadership of the regiment to Capt. Whimpey, who then took to the podium to deliver his own remarks.



"I stand before you today with an incredible sense of honor and humility as I assume command of this incredible regiment,” said Whimpey.



“Having served with First NCR in Fallujah in 2005 and six, I'm reminded of the intense responsibility that comes with this position. And I'm acutely aware of the legacy that we have laid down and inherit, and the trust placed in us," said Whimpey. "To the Seabees and Marines of First NCR, you're the backbone of our force. You're the heart and soul of this organization. Your professionalism, your expertise, and sheer determination are what make us truly exceptional.”



Homeported in Port Hueneme, California, First Naval Construction Regiment exercises command and control over assigned Navy, Marine Corps and/or Joint Commands in contingency and peacetime missions. It is currently assigned administrative and operational control of NMCB 18, NMCB 22, and NMCB 25.

