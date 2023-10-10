Iowa National Guard Medics Provide Care for Homeless Veterans

“Give me strength to lead by caring.” It’s a line of the time-honored Army Combat Medic Prayer that encapsulates what’s often most endearing about the combat medic. They train hard to be experts in their craft but their actions are often led by compassion.



On September 7, 2023, medics from the 134th Ambulance Company from Johnston loaded up in field medical ambulances and drove to an event in Cedar Rapids - to show they care.



Iowa National Guard medics supported the 17th annual “Five Seasons Stand Down” at the Veterans Memorial Stadium where the Kernels baseball team play. The Five Season Stand Down is a resource fair for Veterans and others experiencing homelessness.



Community members came from all corners of the city and all over the hardship spectrum. Some were living in tents in wooded area encampments or in natural urban shelters such as bridges and parking garages. Others lived in community-supported shelters or were housed but at risk of homelessness.



Whatever the case, lining the inside stadium corridor were scores of tables with over 70 local governmental and non-governmental organizations waiting to serve them. The services provided ranged from haircuts to employment counseling, medical evaluations to free clothing and food.



The 134th medics are combat trained and specialize in sophisticated life-saving battlefield interventions. Still, at the stand down, they simply checked vital signs. As Veterans took seats, the medics fastened blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters to them while listening to their heart rates with stethoscopes. And while the medics collected readings, the pairs talked and laughed. They exchanged stories about their service experiences, how some things have changed others have stayed the same.



It was the first time the 134th medics participated in the “stand down,” and they appreciated the experience.



“We were just happy to be there, to interact with all other service providers and Veterans,” said Sgt. Keaton Schultz, Team Leader from the 134th Medical Company. “Many of us joined [The Iowa National Guard] because we wanted to serve our communities – today we feel like we’re doing it.”



According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, there are over 30,400 homeless Veterans nationally. Although that is down from previous years, Veterans still are overrepresented and are at greater risk of homelessness than the general population. That risk has been attributed to several factors, including the heavy weight of duty and service Veterans have carried.



A “stand down” is a military term for when Soldiers are given the order to rest and recover during war. In that vein, the intent of these “stand down” events are to provide a momentary relief from the harsh realities of homelessness, by offering some much-needed services. More than that, it’s to show these Veterans that the community cares, and that’s why the 134th medics were sent there as support.



“Participating in the stand down was meaningful to us because, as service members, we’re familiar with the huge sacrifices these Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen have made during their time in the military and beyond,” said Cpt. Megan Cartwright, Commander, 134th Ambulance Company. “The least we can do is be of service to them now.”

