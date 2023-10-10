Navigating the Seas of Change: Naval Postgraduate School Graduates ‘Implementing Technology Change’ Certificate Recipients

Photo By Shayna Gosney | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Deputy Technical Director Michael...... read more read more Photo By Shayna Gosney | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Deputy Technical Director Michael Slater celebrates with the inaugural graduates of the Naval Postgraduate School’s “Implementing Technology Change” certificate program. To empower its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world, NUWC Division, Keyport partnered with the Naval Postgraduate School last fall to support the first-ever cohort of students through the certificate program. Pictured from left to right: Slater, Abigail Magee, Angelina Meier, Josh McLain, Zack Dixon, Garrick Bell and Rhea Galles. Graduates not pictured include Jon Pentzer, Angela Hocutt and Dalton Anderson. see less | View Image Page

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of the curve is essential for professionals in every sector. To empower its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport partnered with the Naval Postgraduate School last fall to support the first-ever cohort of students through the “Implementing Technology Change” certificate program.



This program equips students with the tools and knowledge required to drive digital transformation and successful implementation of new technologies within their respective areas of support for the Navy. The completion of this program by this first cohort demonstrates how the Navy empowers graduates to lead their organizations into the future through continuous learning.



We congratulate the following NUWC Division, Keyport employees for successfully completing the program: Angelina Meier, Dalton Anderson, Abigail Magee, Rhea Galles, Garrick Bell, Jon Pentzer, Angela Hocutt, Joshua McLain and Zack Dixon.



These recipients have undergone a rigorous curriculum that covers a wide range of topics, from historical applications of technology to change management strategies. This curriculum was tailored for NUWC and combined both in-person and distance learning environments to provide an adaptive experiential learning environment for today’s professionals. Abigail Magee noted, “[T]he courses and instructors for the certificate program were exceptional. The knowledge I gained from the certificate will be used throughout my career.”



Magee’s statement is a testament to the robustness of the certificate program curriculum, which was designed by experts at the Naval Postgraduate School. This curriculum reflects the institution's commitment to preparing students for the demands of the modern workplace.



Angelina Meier, NUWC Division, Keyport’s Undersea Weapons Department Technology Officer, spearheaded the collaboration after noticing a technology implementation gap in the rapidly advancing realm of digital transformation. In alignment with the Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan, her goal was to support a culture shift to make our Navy agile. She remarked, “As a Warfare Center, it is our mission and it has been our legacy to lead and support the Navy. We must be the tip of the spear in all things innovative.”



One of the key takeaways from this certificate program is the importance of continuous learning. In today's digital age, technology is constantly evolving, and professionals must adapt to stay competitive. Continuous learning is not just a buzzword; it's a critical tool for personal and professional growth. As the world becomes more data-driven, the ability to leverage technology for better decision-making becomes increasingly essential. The “Implementing Technology Change” certificate equips graduates with the skills needed to do so, empowering them to lead their organizations into the future.



Rhea Galles, a recent graduate and the NUWC Division, Keyport Deputy Department Head for the Undersea Systems and Sustainment Department, shared, “The CS4926 Advocating Technologies course in this certificate was the most impactful course I have taken as part of my adult learning. I learned how to present my ideas, complex technologies and concepts in ways that allow me to connect with my audience, inspire, teach and persuade. I would recommend that any person seeking career growth in any field take this course.”



As technology continues to shape our world, the need for professionals who can drive digital transformation and make data-driven decisions is growing exponentially. The recent partnership between NUWC Division, Keyport and the Naval Postgraduate School serves as a shining example of how educational institutions can prepare students to meet these demands, fostering a culture of continuous learning that is crucial for success in today's fast-paced world. As professionals, we must embrace this journey of continuous learning to successfully navigate the ever-changing seas of technology and transformation.



Editor’s note: Angie Meier contributed to this article.



-KPT-



About Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

NUWC Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.