107 DoDEA Americas students earn AP scholar awards

Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Americas region students excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) education, with 53...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Americas region students excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) education, with 53 students earning the AP Scholar Award, 29 receiving the AP Scholar with Honor Award, and 24 achieving the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. Seven students earned the AP Capstone Diploma, while one received the AP International Diploma, highlighting their dedication and global perspective. DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence Dr. Judith Minor praised these scholars for their commitment to academic excellence, inspiring the wider educational community. see less | View Image Page

Peachtree City, GA – In a remarkable display of academic excellence, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas region students have earned prestigious accolades in Advanced Placement (AP) education. Fifty-three students have been honored with the AP Scholar Award, recognizing their exceptional performance in AP Exams. This award recognizes students who have completed three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher.



Further elevating the achievement, twenty-nine students have been granted the AP Scholar with Honor Award. This accolade bestows those who have not only earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams undertaken but also achieved scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these examinations.



Impressively, twenty-four students have earned the prestigious AP Scholar with Distinction Award. These exceptional scholars have achieved an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and have secured scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these rigorous exams.



A select group of seven students qualified for the coveted AP Capstone Diploma, showcasing their exceptional aptitude in advanced learning. This distinctive recognition mandates scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research and four more AP exams. These two courses emphasize interdisciplinary approaches to foster critical thinking, research skills, collaboration, time management, and effective presentation abilities – all essential for thriving in higher education.



Four students from the DoDEA Southeast District have demonstrated their prowess by obtaining the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. This certificate is a testament to their remarkable achievements in both AP Seminar and AP Research, substantiated by scores of 3 or higher in each subject.



Elevating the accomplishment to a global stage, a single student has earned the esteemed AP International Diploma (APID). This globally recognized certificate acknowledges exceptional achievement across various academic disciplines. The APID is available to international students attending secondary schools outside the U.S. and to U.S. high school students pursuing education beyond the nation's borders. This certification underscores academic excellence coupled with a global perspective, a testament to the student's outstanding dedication.



"AP scholars exhibit extraordinary dedication and commitment to their academic pursuits. Through rigorous Advanced Placement courses, they challenge themselves to achieve excellence and expand their knowledge at a college level," said DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence Dr. Judith Minor. "These scholars challenge themselves with a rigorous course of study as they continue to enhance their learning experiences. I am very proud of DoDEA's AP scholars!"



As the DoDEA Americas students continue to excel and set new academic records, their achievements inspire the educational community at large.