Corps of Engineers is lowering the Mississippi River level in Minneapolis for maintenance at Lock and Dam 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, are lowering the Mississippi River water elevations between Lower St. Anthony Falls and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, starting Oct. 13.



Corps officials plan to maintain the lower river elevations through Oct. 30, to allow Twin Cities Hydro, LLC, to inspect and repair the rubber dam atop the spillway at Lock and Dam 1, also known as the Ford Dam. To access the rubber dam, the water levels need to be lowered approximately one foot below the spillway crest for approximately two weeks. Once the repairs are complete, the normal water elevations will be restored. Navigation will remain open to the public during maintenance, but the draft will be reduced to 8 feet rather than the traditional 9-foot depth. Boaters should use caution in the area.



The St. Paul District is responsible for supporting inland navigation by managing 13 Mississippi River locks and dams and by maintaining the 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



