Contractors finished construction of the new Air Operations Building at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa.



The two-year-long project started with a complete demolition of the interior of the unit’s Operations Building that allowed building contractors to start from scratch.



The nearly $12 million dollar 31,000 sq ft project called for the modernization of the Air Operations facility that was designed specifically for the Air Refueling mission, including the U.S. Air Force command and control Global ASNT system.



Global ASNT is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control.



Along with numerous improvements, the construction added a new alert facility that will allow the 185th to expand their alert mission capability.



“This new facility is a touchdown,” said 185th Air Refueling Wing Operations Group Commander Colonel Todd Miller. “It’s built to future capabilities and a will allow us to expand out our current mission.”



The redesigned was a welcome update to the facility that was originally set up in 2002 during the unit’s conversion to a tanker unit over twenty years ago.



At that time, construction was a patchwork of an existing facility made to accommodate the new mission.



By contrast, the new construction is a purpose-built Operations Building that was specifically designed for the Wing’s air refueling mission

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:16 Story ID: 455526 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilots move in as 185th ARW operations building construction project wraps up, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.