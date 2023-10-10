Carrier Strike Group 5, Destroyer Squadron 15 leaders visit JS Hyuga during trilateral training event

AT SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) – Leaders from Carrier Strike Group 5, Destroyer Squadron 15, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Division (CCD) 8 visited JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) during a trilateral training exercise and met with the crew, Oct. 10.



Present at the visit were Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, Capt. Takahiro Iigatani, commander of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Division (CCD) 8, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and members of their staff.



During the trilateral training exercise CSG 5 – led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) – joined JS Hyuga and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy’s Sejong the Great-class destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992), as well as the first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57).



“Visiting our allies’ ships provides us an opportunity to strengthen ties, demonstrate interoperability, and ultimately operate as a seamless, unified force” said Mainor, who also serves as Commander, Task Force 71. “These engagements allow us to build upon the foundation of mutual trust and respect needed in order to navigate a complex maritime environment.”



Less than a week earlier, USS Ronald Reagan hosted a flag-level trilateral summit between U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, ROK Navy Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, and JMSDF Self Defense Fleet Commander Vice Adm. SAITO Akira.



During the visit to Hyuga, Hannifin, Iigatani, Mainor, and members of their staff received a brief on the capabilities of Hyuga and met with the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Hiroki Okishige. The group then toured the ship and saw the pilot house, combat information center, and gymnasium.



Hyuga is currently operating with CTF 70 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical, and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

