Fort Sill emphasizes Cooking Safety during Fire Prevention Week

Photo By Monica Wood | Firefighters from Station 1, along with Sparky the Fire Dog and Cory Gerrard,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Firefighters from Station 1, along with Sparky the Fire Dog and Cory Gerrard, assistant fire chief, Fort Sill Fire Department, stand by the Fire Prevention Week banner Oct. 11, 2023, and wave to motorists entering Fort Sill at Key Gate. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct. 11, 2023) — Amid the crackle of autumn leaves underfoot, Fort Sill's Key Gate buzzed with an extra spark of awareness on Wednesday, Oct. 11, as Sparky the Fire Dog and Fort Sill Assistant Fire Chief Cory Garrard rallied the community in observance of Fire Prevention Week.



With the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) rolling out the theme "Cooking Safety" for this year's Fire Prevention Week, Fort Sill's Fire Department has taken to heart the mission of disseminating vital fire safety and prevention tips throughout the installation.



"October is Fire Prevention Month, and Fort Sill also does an individual week for Fire Prevention Week," explained Garrard. "You'll see a lot of our inspectors and our fire department out doing fire prevention, education ... to remind people that cooking safety starts with you."



Echoing the NFPA's nationwide message, Garrard stressed the importance of vigilance in the kitchen, advising against leaving the stove unattended, ensuring pan handles are turned inward to prevent accidents, and keeping small children at a safe distance while cooking.



"Even the grill requires attention. Don't leave it unattended," Garrard added, advocating for a safe distance of at least 10 feet away from any structure while grilling.



The conversation also veered towards the commonplace, yet underestimated risks associated with microwave use. Garrard recounted instances where a mere oversight in setting the microwave timer led to calls for the fire department. "We've had stuff explode before because people not realizing they put 40 minutes instead of four," he shared.



The outreach at Fort Sill is part of a broader effort to imbue the community with a robust understanding of fire safety practices. According to the NFPA, cooking fires remain the leading cause of home fires and injuries, with unattended cooking accounting for a significant portion of these incidents.



As Garrard lauded Fort Sill’s exemplary fire safety record, the activities this week underscore a continual commitment to fostering a culture of safety and preparedness among its residents. From Sparky’s interactive sessions to the fire prevention team's proactive engagements, the post aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and practices to mitigate fire risks, particularly in the kitchen.



Since 1922, the NFPA has been at the forefront of promoting Fire Prevention Week, making it a longstanding national observance since President Calvin Coolidge's proclamation in 1925. This week of focus not only commemorates the devastating Great Chicago Fire of 1871 but also serves as a crucial platform for educating all age groups on fire safety, ensuring that the lessons of the past fuel the preventive measures of today.



As Fire Prevention Week unfolds, Fort Sill continues its tradition of empowering the community with lifesaving information, ensuring that the embers of awareness burn brightly in the hearts of its residents, well beyond this designated week of observance.