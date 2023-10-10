NCOs: Leading from the front in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Sgt. Darbi Colson | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tim Brogan, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Darbi Colson | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tim Brogan, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Master Sgt. Ricky Canady, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Staff Sgt. Madison Wright, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, and Sgt. 1st Class Vincent Morales, 196th Infantry Brigade, lead a discussion about the importance of noncommissioned officers in the Indo-Pacific at the Association of the United States Army conference in Washington D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. NCOs are on the ground throughout the theater where they live, train, and learn alongside partners and allies at all echelons to foster and leverage relationships and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Brigade) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - Army noncommissioned officers from the Indo-Pacific shared the importance of enlisted leadership in the priority theater during the first-ever NCO-led Warrior’s Corner at the Association of the United States Army conference in Washington D.C., Oct. 10.



NCOs are on the ground throughout the theater where they live, train, and learn alongside partners and allies at all echelons to foster and leverage relationships and interoperability.



“We have to break down the barriers and the superiority because it's about getting to know each other and getting to know each other’s culture,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, I Corps command sergeant major. “When we get to understand people outside of the uniform we can build a joint national team of teams with a winning attitude.”



Although the foundation of being an NCO is consistent throughout the Army, the Indo-Pacific’s joint complex character provides unique opportunities, whether in the jungle or arctic, that enable NCOs to strengthen regional readiness through daily work alongside international counterparts.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Madison Wright, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, said that whether overseas or in Hawaii, NCOs strive for innovation in the Indo-Pacific and must be able to adapt and maintain situational awareness while working in such a diverse and vast landscape.



“As NCOs we lead from the front and set the example while staying strategically and culturally aware of our partners and allied forces,” she said. “This sets us up to deliver messages and share information of what we’re learning in real time so that we can continue forward in making progress in the everchanging Indo-Pacific region.”



Setting the example of an established partnership is the 8th Army in the Republic of Korea. The U.S. Army established a presence in 1950 and has been building and maintaining a strong foundation of teamwork for the last 73 years.



“When you talk about the ability to build partnerships and understanding, there is no better place than Korea,” said 8th Army Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer.



Partner nations are truly the subject matter experts across the unique and dynamic operational environment of the Pacific and through the commitment of NCOs, the U.S. Army and partner and allied forces are getting stronger every day, he said.



“The integration of our procedures and how we operate is a huge advantage for both of our nations,” said Bolmer. “We have a constant presence and do a lot of joint training, which makes us not only interoperable but also incredibly integrated.”



The Warrior’s Corner exemplified that NCOs in the Army’s priority theater, display engaged professionalism and a constant commitment to strong partnerships, regional readiness, and genuine trust across the Indo-Pacific region. NCOs leading from the front prove daily that non-transactional subject matter exchanges and relationships with partner and allied nations will continue to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.