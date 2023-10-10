Army Human Resources Command uses machine learning algorithm to generate invitations for Command Assessment Program

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Human Resources Command in concert with the Directorate of Military Personnel Management, G1, recently employed the assistance of a machine learning algorithm for an initial file review process of active component officers who opted in to compete for the Command Assessment Program, or CAP.



“The future of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the human capital enterprise is exactly what we’ve created with this algorithm – automation augmented subject matter experts,” said Col. Kristin Saling, HRC Innovation director.



The file review generated an invitation list for potential battalion commanders to compete for the Fiscal Year 25 Command Selection List. The invitation list was published July 19.



The invitation process is typically a toilsome task that takes six to eight weeks to complete. It includes board review, branch adjudication and commanding general approval. By using the machine learning algorithm the invitation-generating process was completed in less than 18 hours and produced roughly the same number of invitations as in previous years using personnel.



The algorithm scores upwards of 96% of evaluations within a half-point of human-generated scores and replaced eight centralized selection boards that generated invitations to CAP in past years. Once this year’s list was generated it continued through the traditional process and was reviewed by career managers and proceeded to the commanding general for approval.



“By automating laborious preparatory processes such as the initial file review needed to create invitations to the Command Assessment Program, we free up decision-makers to focus their energy where they are truly needed, making judgments on data and interviews presented to them at CAP, and adjudication of the order of merit list afterward,” Saling said.



The Army’s CAP is a critical performance measure for command selection. The program assesses each candidate’s fitness for command and other key positions. Over five days, candidates complete a series of cognitive, noncognitive, physical, verbal and written assessments designed to determine strengths, weaknesses, knowledge, skills, and behaviors for better informed decision-making about leader selection and placement.



CAP is a manpower-intensive assessment that results in the collection of data beyond the strength of the candidate’s board file to inform a final order of merit list, or OML. This year, the process will conclude with a Job Performance Panel, or JPP, composed of Army senior leaders who will review each candidate’s entire performance record to create the final OML for command and key selected positions.



To schedule an interview with the subject matter experts of HRC's machine learning algorithm initiative, contact Maria McClure, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Human Resources Command

Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 Story ID: 455509 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Army Human Resources Command uses machine learning algorithm to generate invitations for Command Assessment Program, by Maria McClure