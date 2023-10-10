105th Medical Group trains for response to NYC disaster

Photo By Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn | The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force Medical Element, a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn | The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force Medical Element, a detachment of the 105th Medical Group assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, trains for a hypothetical response to an attack on Manhattan at an undisclosed location in New Jersey, Sept 21, 2023. The detachment, an element of the National Guard FEMA Region II Homeland Response Force, trained with several local and national agencies in the response and rescue of hundreds of people within hours of a possible attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn) see less | View Image Page

NEW JERSEY – The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force Medical Element, a detachment of the 105th Medical Group assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, trained for a hypothetical response to an attack on Manhattan at an undisclosed location in New Jersey, Sept 21, 2023.



The detachment, an element of the National Guard FEMA Region II Homeland Response Force, trained with several local and national agencies in the response and rescue of hundreds of people within hours of a possible attack.



“We’re working with Army and other subsidiary groups, preparing for a possible catastrophic event where civilians and military need help in a crisis situation,” said Air National Guard Maj. Tanya Sharrieff, a physician’s assistant with the 105th Medical Group.



The annual training involves several moving pieces including state and federal entities, combining the efforts of civilians, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and more.



“This is a part of what we are,” said Sharrieff. “Having the opportunity to work with subsidiary agencies, whether it’s another military branch or from the civilian sector, that’s how we’re going to be there and be prepared.”



By way of classes, hands-on practice and scenario walkthroughs the CBRN Task Force Medical Element, in conjunction with the other organizations, worked in cohesion as an essential part of NYC preparedness in an ever-fluctuating state of security.



“Whatever circumstances, whether environmental, biological or explosion, purposeful or accidental, we can be there to give that support at a moment's notice,” said Sharrieff. “The only way we’re going to do that effectively and efficiently is by training in these kinds of exercises.”



The 105th Medical Group is scheduled to participate in this significant disaster response training again next year.