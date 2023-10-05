King George, Virginia Native Serves aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Sea of Japan

SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 9, 2023) A King George, Virginia native and 2016 graduate of the United States Naval Academy is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Lt. Quoc “Mantis” Duong is an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter pilot, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) stationed at Naval Air Field Atsugi, Japan. He is currently serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy in order to become a Naval Aviator and see the world,” said Duong. “My father was a Naval Flight Officer and his stories of flying and seeing the world during his time of the Navy inspired me to follow in his footsteps.”



Duong joined the Navy as a commissioned officer in 2016 and has fulfilled a lifelong dream since then.



“As a Naval Aviator, I operate the MH-60R Seahawk,” said Duong. “The multi-mission helicopter used by the U.S. Navy onboard cruisers, destroyers, and aircraft carriers. Of my Navy accomplishments, I am most proud of the Wings of Gold I wear every day. The dream to become a Naval Aviator started when I was three years old and I earning my Wings was a childhood dream come true.”



In the decades since the YR-4B helicopter’s first combat mission on April 25, 1944, the Navy has used helicopters in a multitude of ways and Duong hopes to pass on the wisdom he’s gained from his experiences and time as an aviator.



“While in the Navy, one of my goals is to hone my craft as a naval aviator and be a good instructor to the junior pilots at my squadron,” said Duong. “The biggest lesson I have learned while in the Navy is that hard work pays off. Through hard work I was able to earn my Wings of Gold among many other qualifications. With hard work, determination, and a humble mindset, anything is possible.”



Even though he loves his job, Duong also makes a point to enjoy his down time too and is enjoying his time in Japan.



“I love being stationed in Japan. The food, the culture, the country, all of it is extremely interesting to me. I love how every weekend is an opportunity to explore and learn something new. When I’m deployed, I find time to read a book to help relax. It gives me a break from the day to day workload and allows me the chance to better myself.”



Although the job is challenging, Duong had no problems describing what he enjoys most about being a naval aviator.



“My favorite part of my job is working with my Sailors of HSM-51 Detachment THREE,” said Duong. “Every day, they teach me something about the aircraft from the maintainer perspective and that makes me smarter about my helicopter. I am inspired every day by the hard work and dedication my Sailors show every day to help maintain and repair our two helicopters. These aircraft fly due to their hard work and I strive to never take that for granted whenever I fly.”



USS John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

