2023 Great Lakes Adopt-a-Sailor Information

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 10, 2023) — This year, Sailors assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) and Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) onboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NAVSTA) will enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with local families thanks to the Adopt-a-Sailor program. Host Forms will be out the first week in Oct. and must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 31 to be considered, and families must live no farther than 50 miles from Naval Station Great Lakes to be eligible.

The program, a Great Lakes tradition since World War I, offers Sailors to be invited into families’ homes to share Thanksgiving dinner for an opportunity to enjoy a home-cooked meal and the company of a family.

In 2022, over 80 families hosted over 160 Great Lakes “A” School Sailors.

Sailors on board the base who would like to volunteer for this program are encouraged to talk to their chain of command as soon as possible.

Interested families are encouraged to visit the Naval Station Great Lakes to download the application form.



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nqPEdN510-ccEbeCqozbJNGO5TIH8wwH?usp=share_link



The completed form should be e-mailed to: M_GRLK_CSCS_PAO@navy.mil All Host Forms must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 31 to be considered, and families must live no farther than 50 miles from NAVSTA to be eligible.

On Nov. 14, we will conduct a lottery so that everyone will have a fair chance to host a Great Lakes Sailor. Host families will be notified by e-mail or telephone after Nov. 15.

Requests for Sailors of a particular racial, religious background or sex cannot be honored. However, it may be helpful to note if your family will be serving a particular ethnic food or a particular diet, (i.e. vegetarian) and we will try to match those with an individual Sailor’s preference.

Requests for Sailors will be limited to groups of two, three or four per family; with four being a maximum. Organizational sponsors are not being requested this year.

Families should arrive at Naval Station Great Lakes Visitor’s Center no earlier than 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and Sailors must be picked up no later than 8:30 a.m. The Visitor’s Center is located outside Gate 1, 610 Farragut Ave., Great Lakes.

Sailors are required to be back in their quarters at the base no later than 10 p.m. and because they will have to walk from drop-off gates, please have them at the gate no later than 9:30 p.m. Underage drinking is strictly prohibited and it is the host’s responsibility to confirm that the Sailor is of drinking age.

For further information or questions, please contact the Public Affairs Office at

M_GRLK_CSCS_PAO@navy.mil or (847) 688-6558, ext. 128.

