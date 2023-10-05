NETCOM, Army continues digital migration efforts

Courtesy Photo | In partnership with the Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) G6, HQDA Chief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In partnership with the Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) G6, HQDA Chief Information Officer, Army Cyber Command and Microsoft, NETCOM develops and implements improved tactics, techniques, and procedures for operating, maintaining, and securing the Army 365 tenant. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is two-star operational command with global responsibilities that is in competition, crisis and conflict 24/7/365. As an organization, NETCOM’s mission continues to help shape the Army of 2030 and leads the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Zero Trust efforts by implementing user-friendly and secure collaborative platforms like Army 365 in support of the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy.



In partnership with the Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) G6, HQDA Chief Information Officer, Army Cyber Command and Microsoft, NETCOM developed and implemented improved tactics, techniques, and procedures for operating, maintaining, and securing the Army 365 tenant. As the largest Impact level 5 environment in the DoD, the Army 365 tenant provides services to 1.5 million users with over six petabytes of data.



With the release of Executive Order (EXORD) 188-21, Fragmentary Order (FRAGO) 8, HQDA directed Army commands to migrate personal and organizational file shares to Army 365 no later than September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively. In support of EXORD 188-21, NETCOM established a file share migration support team to provide technical guidance for migration efforts. NETCOM is asking customers to work with their Network Enterprise Centers to ensure they receive the support necessary to migrate files and prevent data loss. Customers can get started here: https://tiny.army.mil/r/RIXH5/FileShare.



The NETCOM support team is publishing Enterprise Technical Procedures on the File Share Migration SharePoint site and providing additional tools, guidance, and enterprise support for file share migrations. A customized roadmap is available for each customer through the self-registration tool on this site; customers can choose their preferred migration method to receive tailored guidance. The NETCOM file share migration support team is also coordinating additional workshops and support for users and administrators utilizing Microsoft FastTrack for their organizational file share migrations. A final migration schedule for FastTrack support will be posted by base/camp/post/station in the coming weeks.



To receive an email update when the schedule is posted as well as other updates, you can subscribe to alerts on the bottom of the Fire Share Migrations page: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-ECED/SitePages/File-Share-Migrations.aspx.