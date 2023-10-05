927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Deploys to Southwest Border

STARKE, Fla. – The headquarters element of a Florida Army National Guard battalion is deploying to the southwest border of the U.S. to support the U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) efforts to stop the flow of human trafficking and counter drug operations.



The 927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), which calls Camp Blanding Joint Training Center home, is sending approximately 50 soldiers from the Headquarters Company to Fort Bliss, Texas, for pre-mobilization validation before continuing to the Joint Operations Area. The 927th CSSB will conduct command and control operations and provide personnel to support to USBP operations in the vicinity of Laredo and Rio Grande Valley Sectors of Texas.



Brigadier General William Temple, Deputy Commander of the Florida Army National Guard and 50th Regional Support Group brigade commander, presided over the departure ceremony and recognized the unit’s preparation for this deployment.



“Today we honor the hard work our Soldiers have done and their determination to be ready to answer our nation’s call,” said Temple. “From previous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan to recent mobilizations in support of hurricanes Ian and Idalia, Soldiers of the 927th continue the tradition of outstanding support to our state and nation.”



Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Ruffner, 927th CSSB commander, clarified the unit’s deployed mission, which is to enhance USBP’s ability to impede or deny illegal activity and maintain situational awareness.



“We’ll be the interagency headquarters that works directly with the Border Patrol and manages the largest task force along the border,” said Ruffner. “The Army relies on headquarters formations to provide the guidance, policy and support that enables Soldiers to remain focused on the mission at hand, and we have the right leaders at every level to perform this challenging and necessary mission.”



Ruffner’s executive officer, Maj. Kimberly Quinn, further elaborated on the unit’s personal goals during the year-long deployment.



“We’re thankful for our Soldiers’ sacrifices to make this mission happen,” said Quinn, “and our command team commitment to them is to improve their personal and professional lives during this deployment, with a focus on fitness and finances. This deployment will be simultaneously rewarding for our soldiers and great for our nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 12:58 Story ID: 455454 Location: STARKE, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Deploys to Southwest Border, by William Manley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.