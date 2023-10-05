On Oct. 13, commissaries honor Navy’s 248 years of service

Courtesy Photo | A sailor unloads breakfast cereal in 1967 for the Navl Air Station Jacksonville...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A sailor unloads breakfast cereal in 1967 for the Navl Air Station Jacksonville Commissary in Florida. (DeCA historical archives) see less | View Image Page

By Tamara Eastman, DeCA historian



NOTE: To see a video related to this release, click: https://vimeo.com/618987793.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – On Oct. 13, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes the U.S. Navy on the 248th anniversary of their establishment by the Continental Congress in 1775.



“We salute the Navy’s 248 years of service as we deliver their commissary benefit,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “And we encourage sailors and their families to use their benefit to boost their financial and food security with at least 25 percent savings on their purchases.”



Before the Navy established commissary operations, sailors had to find ways to procure their food while they were at sea. In the 18th century, sailors’ diets consisted of salt pork or beef, hardtack, salted fish, hard cheese, and usually ale or grog, because the water was not fit to drink.



The meat had to be packed in brine and salt to help prevent it from spoiling, then it had to be soaked in water before cooking it. Some ships’ captains allowed the crew to cast fishing nets to collect fish to be cooked and served to the crew.



During the American Revolution (1775-83), sailors received a weekly ration that included 3 pounds of salted pork or beef, a pound of flour, some hard cheese, hardtack biscuits, and a daily ration of a half pint of distilled spirits or beer. The quality of the food began to deteriorate quickly at sea because of storage problems, poor drainage, and a lack of ventilation and refrigeration.



Meals were cooked down in the galley on a huge iron stove called a fire hearth. Wood was used as fuel and sand was placed around the stove in order to protect the deck from catching fire. Some galleys had a spit for barbecuing meats and cooks sometimes acquired the nickname “Barbecue” for this reason. Ovens were heated by burning wood and breads and other baked goods were baked in them. A lack of refrigeration required that the ships’ food be consumed quickly before it spoiled. Pickling was also a way of preserving vegetables.



Sailors would often purchase fresh fruit and vegetables when they traveled to a foreign port. Bumboat operators would also pull alongside ships to sell an array of exotic fruits, vegetables and baked goods, but they charged exorbitant prices and many times their foods were not of the best quality. When the Navy reduced the rations in 1801, bumboats became even more important.



During the voyage of the Great White Fleet, which began on Dec. 16, 1907, the Navy began to realize that the bumboats were not sufficient to serve the needs of the crew onboard a modern warship. Congress had already started taking steps to eliminate the bumboats by establishing ships’ stores aboard each ship and ships’ stores ashore which were similar to Army commissaries that had been established in 1867.



In 1910, the first Navy sales commissary opened in the Washington, D.C., Navy Yard and operated similarly to a warehouse. A clerk stood at a counter and pulled items from the shelves for the customers. Self-service stores started becoming popular by the late 1920s and became widespread by World War II.



In 1946, Navy commissaries fell under the authority of the Navy Ships’ Store Office, later under the Navy Resale System Office (NRSO) in 1969 and finally the Navy Resale and Services Support Office (NAVRESSO) in 1979.



On Oct. 1, 1991, the Defense Commissary Agency assumed control of all U.S. military commissaries worldwide. Today, members of the Navy community may shop at any of DeCA’s 235 commissaries. There are 60 such stores at Navy bases, plus one at the Joint Reserve Base at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Texas.



Today, commissaries boast conveniences like internet ordering/curbside pickup services, self-checkouts, digital coupons, dietitian-approved resources to identify nutrient dense foods, sushi bars, hot foods, deli-bakeries, credit and debit card acceptance, gift cards and much more.



As the Navy continues to protect the freedom of the seas, the Defense Commissary Agency will continue to offer them superior customer service and the items they want for them and their families at the best possible savings.



“As the Navy continues to build on its legacy, we will keep providing them a commissary benefit that gives them value and convenience, while delivering superior customer service and the items they want at the best possible savings,” Saucedo said. “DeCA is committed to being THE grocery provider of choice for sailors and all our eligible patrons – soldiers, airmen, Marines, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen – delivering an exclusive benefit they’ve earned.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.