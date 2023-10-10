Civilian employee attends Mayo ALS

Holloman’s Mayo Airman Leadership School is a five-week-long course that helps young Airmen prepare to step into supervisory roles in their respective career fields.



While ALS is an Air Force-wide standard for Airmen preparing to take on a noncommissioned officer position, members of Holloman have made an effort to expand the reach of the course by extending it to a civilian employee here.



Sandra Maar, a unit program coordinator with the 635th Material Maintenance Support Squadron, is responsible for providing administrative support, personnel management assistance and coordination of various unit programs. To increase her effectiveness in the unit, Maar’s leadership suggested she attend the ALS course.



“When my supervisor and my chief brought the idea to my desk, I told them I am always up to try new experiences and thought ALS could provide me with my next challenge,” said Maar.



Her participation in the course allowed Maar to gain valuable leadership qualities that she can take into her workplace.



“Not only did this opportunity help me grow as a public speaker and enhance my leadership capabilities, but it also allowed me to network with Airmen here and understand how each AFSC ties into Holloman’s mission,” said Maar.



Beyond Maar’s personal development, the other ALS students also benefited from her participation in the course by hearing a civilian perspective on how they can effectively lead members under their supervision.



“Understanding civilian viewpoints can be invaluable, particularly when military personnel interact with civilian communities or collaborate on joint projects,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Serena Schindler, 49th Force Support Squadron Mayo ALS instructor. “This exposure can help Airmen build effective working relationships and communication skills beyond the military environment.”



Maar’s success in participating in ALS opens the door for more civilian members of Holloman to go through the leadership course in the future.



“My experience with having Mrs. Maar in my flight was both enlightening and enjoyable, and I can attest to the positive impact it had on our entire flight and ALS as a whole,” said Schindler. “Moreover, the inclusion of civilians can contribute to the ongoing improvement of military practices and policies, bringing fresh insights and innovative ideas that benefit the entire organization and ensure mission success.”

