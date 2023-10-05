Buzzards perform exercise Purple Reign at Aviano Air Base

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The 510th Fighter Squadron and 510th Fighter Generation Squadron participated in Purple Reign, a 72-hour internal Agile Combat Employment exercise, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 2-4, 2023.



For the 510th FGS, the exercise was an opportunity to determine the minimal equipment required to maintain their aircraft in an ACE environment.



ACE enables units to quickly mobilize and deploy aircraft to increase resiliency and survivability while generating combat power.



“We’re looking at everything while weighing the risk and reward through both the maintenance perspective and the pilots,” said U. S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ken Washausen, 510th FGS productions superintendent.



During the exercise the 510th FGS closely monitored the F-16 Fighting Falcon to assess its performance without full maintenance. These data points are valuable in determining what supplies are essential.



“Instead of having to load a C-130 with all of our equipment, we are working towards having the minimal number of tools and supplies needed to keep our jets in the air,” said Washausen.



Washausen said this streamlined approach would allow them to be more efficient and strategic in future ACE operations.



“Overall, the exercise went great, we learned a lot and we are really proud of our Airmen for all their hard work.” said Senior Master Sgt. Kennon Hancock, 510th FGS weapons section chief.

