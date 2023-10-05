Photo Essay: Camp Humphreys and 3-2 GSAB conduct NEO exercise

Photo By Richard Kim | Personnel walk across the flightline to board a CH-47 Chinook in a simulated...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kim | Personnel walk across the flightline to board a CH-47 Chinook in a simulated evacuation, Oct. 5, at Desiderio Army Airfield. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Division partnered with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, to conduct a non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) exercise simulating loading of equipment and personnel onto the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Division partnered with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, to conduct a non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) exercise, Oct. 5, at Desiderio Army Airfield. The exercise provided flight and ground crews the opportunity to train on using an all-terrain telehandler forklift to load large equipment pieces onto the back of the aircraft. Additionally, the exercise featured service members who acted as noncombatants traveling with their personal items. During the exercise, flight and ground crews practiced moving the noncombatants onto the aircraft and departing the airfield with them. The aircraft then returned and the teams were able to rehearse guiding noncombatants off the helicopter.



Non-combatant evacuation operations is a standard U.S. response to hostilities and natural disasters which might endanger U.S. citizens. Ensuring units are able to execute NEO successfully is one of the many missions of the garrision. One of the primary goals of NEO training is to ensure the task can be successfully executed under real-world circumstances.