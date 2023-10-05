Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys and 3-2 GSAB conduct NEO exercise

    Photo Essay: USAG Humphreys and 3-2 GSAB conduct NEO exercise

    Photo By Richard Kim

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2023

    Story by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Airfield Division partnered with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, to conduct a non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) exercise, Oct. 5, at Desiderio Army Airfield. The exercise provided flight and ground crews the opportunity to train on using an all-terrain telehandler forklift to load large equipment pieces onto the back of the aircraft. Additionally, the exercise featured service members who acted as noncombatants traveling with their personal items. During the exercise, flight and ground crews practiced moving the noncombatants onto the aircraft and departing the airfield with them. The aircraft then returned and the teams were able to rehearse guiding noncombatants off the helicopter.

    Non-combatant evacuation operations is a standard U.S. response to hostilities and natural disasters which might endanger U.S. citizens. Ensuring units are able to execute NEO successfully is one of the many missions of the garrision. One of the primary goals of NEO training is to ensure the task can be successfully executed under real-world circumstances.

    This work, Photo Essay: Camp Humphreys and 3-2 GSAB conduct NEO exercise, by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

