U.S. Marines, Sailors Join SFFW Basketball Tournament

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jack Tashjian III, a native of Green Cove Springs, Florida, plays basketball with members of the San Francisco Fire Department during a San Francisco Fleet Week 23 tournament at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Oct. 3, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 11 and U.S. Sailors assigned to the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participated in the annual San Francisco Fleet Week basketball tournament hosted at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Oct. 2, 2023.



San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States armed forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel.



The basketball tournament offered an opportunity for friendly competition between the military service members as well as a variety of first responder organizations from the San Francisco area.



“It was an all-around fun event. I got to play with other branches as well as the fire department and sheriff’s department," said Lance Cpl. Erik Orta, a native of Victoria, Texas, and a motor vehicle operator with 1st Marine Division. "This is my first fleet week and so far, I’m already having a great time.”



According to Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, the cooperation and teamwork displayed by the cities’ first responders left an impression on the service members.



“Today we had the opportunity to compete against one another,” said Peck, a native of Houston and commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3. “The teamwork out on the sports field was a great way to culminate and continue to build the types of relationships that both expose the community to your Sailors and your Navy, while also exposing our Navy to the incredible hospitality of your city.”



“The citizens of San Francisco should be incredibly proud,” said Perry. “The expertise and focus that your first responders place on preparing for disasters and the partnership that they’ve had with the Navy has been fantastic.”



In addition to basketball, San Francisco Fleet Week hosts a multitude of other competitions including volleyball and marksmanship.



“I’m actually very excited to say the least,” said Orta. “Being out here, I get to learn more about them, and they learn more about us. I’m sure these next few days will be just as exciting for everyone.”



This year marks the 42nd annual fleet week for San Francisco. Residents and visitors alike can expect a wide variety of events including U.S. Navy Blue Angels air shows, performances from the 1st Marine Division Band and tours of the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26). Events run until Oct. 9.