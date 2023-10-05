San Francisco Fleet Week Humanitarian Assistance Village, STEM Education Center EXPO

SAN FRANCISCO—Military and civilian first responders came together to show and explain resources for helping during disasters, while at Marina Green during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Oct. 7, 2023. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education Center along with Humanitarian Assistance Village (HAV) event, sponsored by Verizon, featured both interactive and static virtual displays to highlight innovations from our military and civilian groups.



The three-day expo showcased groundbreaking innovations crucial for the planet's safety. The exhibit encompassed robotics, energy, communications and other STEM-related initiatives. With the environment, climate, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, rapidly evolving communications and the demand for skilled workers with critical thinking abilities is on the rise.



HAV is a valuable resource for collaborative military and civilian training, education and thought leadership initiatives aimed at bolstering national preparedness, response and recovery efforts for both natural and man-made disasters. Its programs are specifically crafted to aid the nation in enhancing its ability to handle such crises.



“We deal with chemical, biological and radiological threats,” said Capt. Jonathan Crane of the 95th Weapons of Mass Destruction, Civil Support Team. “We use the advancements in technology to work with the local authorities from your local Sheriffs to the Secret Service and FBI, to help identify unknown substances and keep the public safe from biological threats”



According to Crane, HAV assists with allowing both military and civilian emergency response units to integrate seamlessly. They teach and lead discussions to make the country better prepared for and able to respond to disasters, whether they're natural or man-made.



“This is a virtual display of STEM and the benefits it provides to the community through communication and interactions between members of the military and the public”, said Gilbert W. Sandorn, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, California Pacific North-Sierras. “The public gets to come in and understand that STEM is used across our branches, and it is critical in education across all ranks from enlisted to officers. The innovation of stem allows us to provide aid and relief to any crisis that may occur and the skills and abilities that are developed through these programs, can be transferred to jobs in the civilian world.”



The U.S. military offers training and advanced education to its service members to foster the development of innovative solutions for intricate challenges.



SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas.

