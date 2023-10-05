Pennsylvania - Lithuania Partnership Hits the Mark

HOHENFELS, Germany — Pennsylvania and Lithuania continued their strong partnership by fielding a multinational team for the second straight year at the European Best Sniper Team competition near Hohenfels, Germany.
The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuanian team competed in U.S. Army Europe and Africa's competition held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, 2023.
Sgt. Dalton Weist returned to JMRC after competing in 2022, but this year brought new teammates, Sgt. Alexander Tormos and a Lithuanian partner, to take on the current year’s new challenges.
“The biggest change that happened from last year to this year is they introduced the rifleman role, so now we will be working as a three-man team instead of a two-man team, but we have gotten the hang of that and have been doing really well.” said Weist.
This team is a product of the National Guard State Partnership Program between Lithuania and Pennsylvania, which began in 1993 and was the first of its kind having a multinational team compete in 2022.
“The way Lithuanians operate... has been proven time over to be effective. The procedures and protocols they go about have been implemented because it is extremely efficient,” said Weist.
Despite differences in equipment, tactics, and language, all team members spoke highly of each other in technical skills and physical prowess when discussing their performance throughout Best Sniper.
“We have worked with the Lithuanians before and have shot with them in Pennsylvania for the state competition, so we know they know exactly what they are doing.” said Tormos.
“We really hit it off from the get-go. Communication has been awesome. Teamwork has been great. I really can’t complain at all.” said Weist.
Their Lithuanian teammate claimed he would normally work with a sniper team for two years before creating a sense of cohesion, but he was impressed with their team’s ability to operate smoothly within their first meeting.
“I have seen how well these guys are trained, and I like to think they have trust in me too. If there is ever a situation there ever needs to be an alliance between Americans and Lithuanians, I already know I can trust them. It helps to create trust in a battle,” he stated.
The annual competition had 45 teams from 25 different NATO allies and partners. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania placed in the top 20 teams.
This work, Pennsylvania - Lithuania Partnership Hits the Mark, by SGT Rebecca Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
