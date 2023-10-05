Pennsylvania - Lithuania Partnership Hits the Mark

Photo By Cpl. Eric Perez | U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, Sgt. Alexander Tormos (left) and Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Eric Perez | U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, Sgt. Alexander Tormos (left) and Sgt. Dalton Weist (right), pose with their Lithuanian Land Forces teammate during the European Best Sniper Team competition at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa's European Best Sniper Team competition is an annual event testing the marksmanship, physical prowess, and technical expertise of sniper teams across Europe. 45 teams from 25 countries participated in the 2023 event with the Lithuania - Pennsylvania team placing in top 20. The Pennsylvania National Guard has partnered with the country of Lithuania since 1993 as part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. This is the 2nd year the countries have combined for a team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Eric Perez) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany — Pennsylvania and Lithuania continued their strong partnership by fielding a multinational team for the second straight year at the European Best Sniper Team competition near Hohenfels, Germany.



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuanian team competed in U.S. Army Europe and Africa's competition held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, 2023.



Sgt. Dalton Weist returned to JMRC after competing in 2022, but this year brought new teammates, Sgt. Alexander Tormos and a Lithuanian partner, to take on the current year’s new challenges.



“The biggest change that happened from last year to this year is they introduced the rifleman role, so now we will be working as a three-man team instead of a two-man team, but we have gotten the hang of that and have been doing really well.” said Weist.



This team is a product of the National Guard State Partnership Program between Lithuania and Pennsylvania, which began in 1993 and was the first of its kind having a multinational team compete in 2022.



“The way Lithuanians operate... has been proven time over to be effective. The procedures and protocols they go about have been implemented because it is extremely efficient,” said Weist.



Despite differences in equipment, tactics, and language, all team members spoke highly of each other in technical skills and physical prowess when discussing their performance throughout Best Sniper.



“We have worked with the Lithuanians before and have shot with them in Pennsylvania for the state competition, so we know they know exactly what they are doing.” said Tormos.



“We really hit it off from the get-go. Communication has been awesome. Teamwork has been great. I really can’t complain at all.” said Weist.



Their Lithuanian teammate claimed he would normally work with a sniper team for two years before creating a sense of cohesion, but he was impressed with their team’s ability to operate smoothly within their first meeting.



“I have seen how well these guys are trained, and I like to think they have trust in me too. If there is ever a situation there ever needs to be an alliance between Americans and Lithuanians, I already know I can trust them. It helps to create trust in a battle,” he stated.



The annual competition had 45 teams from 25 different NATO allies and partners. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania placed in the top 20 teams.