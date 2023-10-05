Sailors and Coast Guardsmen volunteered at the San Francisco Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO- Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen volunteered at the San Francisco Marin Food Bank, a pop food bank as a part of ongoing events for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Oct. 5, 2023.



Sailors and Coast Guardsmen from various commands volunteered at local food banks, distributing fresh produce to San Francisco locals.



“This is something we developed during the pandemic when people weren’t able to leave their homes due to the lockdown,” said Jason Nunas, the event coordinator of the San Francisco Marin Food Bank. “With permission from the city we started these pop up banks, they give us permission to use large streets and we roll in with 19,000 lbs of produce.”



One in five San Francisco locals are food insecure, many gain tremendous help from the supplies provided from food banks such as the Marin Food Bank.



“We let people select what they like and what they don’t, they simply don’t take home with them,” said Nunas.



Items like peaches, cereal, canned goods, pork sirloin, sweet potatoes, including other options are available for the locals.



“We wouldn’t be who we are without the people in the U.S.,” said Lt. j.g. Ian Postquate, a Sailor, assigned to USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). “So now we’re giving back as they’ve given to us and we’re all just glad to be here showing we’re willing to help in any way we can.”



According to Nunas, with the help from Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, the San Francisco Marin Food Bank was able to successfully deliver 768 bags assisting nearly 2,200 people.



“Huge thanks for being here,” said Nunas, “You being here as volunteers has reduced the cost of this. This is the most expensive way to deliver food, so volunteers are the heartbeat of what we do and you all have helped out a lot and we can’t thank the military enough.”



San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas.



For more information, please visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website at www.fleetweeksf.org.

