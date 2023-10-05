319th RW Commander unveils new mission, vision, priorities

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, hosted his first all call Oct. 6, 2023, here.



During the all call, Monroe alongside Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, command chief of the 319th RW, addressed airmen about the future of the wing, highlighting their updated mission, vision and the four priorities in their strategic plan.



“A major part of our future as a wing is creating more agile airmen,” said Monroe. “Putting airmen in more training environments that may be uncomfortable and different from their normal career field will help create Multi-Capable Airmen that are combat-ready and prepared for any task.”



Monroe and Vogel both highlighted the importance of creating and developing successful leaders that help shape both the force as a whole, and the Airmen that help create it.



“Being able to give both NCO’s and airmen the ability to develop their leadership skills is extremely vital,” said Vogel. “Giving them the resources and knowledge they need to hone their skill set so that they can grow as a leader and be able to actively help others.”



Vogel spoke about the recently released Enlisted Airmanship Continuum that revitalizes existing leadership courses to help shape leaders as they grow throughout their career, starting from basic military training all the way up to the rank of Chief Master Sgt.



Monroe prioritized readiness as the crux for the wing’s strategy, and ensured each priority and objective is actively working towards preparing for a competition with pacing, acute and persistent threats outlined in the National Defense Strategy.



In the new wing strategy, there are four main priorities, and within them are the objectives that provide the direction for their implementation.



Priority 1: Be ready to fight and win

Ensuring readiness to fight and win anytime, anywhere; fostering our ability to command and control through the principles of Mission Command, establishing

A-staff, rehearsing Agile Combat Employment (ACE), understanding our designed Operational Capability statements, and training to be MCA; preparing warfighters for the new era of competition and conflict; building joint and coalition minded professionals.



Priority 2: Grow ready and resilient Airmen and families

Community effort to build healthy, resilient and mature airmen and families to thrive in remote or isolated locations, and highly stressful situations; Develop ready Airmen; grow a resilient community; ensure Airmen have necessary education, training and resources to thrive during real-world operations; expand understanding of MCA and refine processes to evaluate, advocate and communicate opportunities, challenges and risk; expand readiness resources.



Priority 3: Champion innovation

Create an organizational culture of professional curiosity, learning, innovation, and active willingness to challenge the status quo; align efforts to higher headquarters Operational Imperatives; articulate a future-focused strategy; nurture operations-focused innovation, training and education opportunities; focus opportunity and position the wing to compete, deter and win against our nation’s adversaries.



Priority 4: Build lasting partnerships

Installation and geographically separated unit (GSU) commanders will work with partner organizations to develop policies and opportunities that further our mission, operations and quality of life; Airmen and professional organizations will promote collaboration on our local communities, and strengthen partnerships with Grand Forks AFB tenant units and installation commands hosting 319 RW GSUs, to achieve our shared national defense objectives; foster public-private partnership opportunities; communicate and guide federal, state, and local support; enable success for our Department of Defense mission partners.



Monroe and Vogel, along with several other speakers from various units throughout the wing, showcased the importance of Airmen, readiness and the need for a constant drive to always further the mission.



“One specific thing that relates to our mission and the wing sits right upon your uniform,” said Monroe. “If you look on your right sleeve you will see a patch that reads ‘Defensores Libertatis’, and when translated from Latin it reads ‘Defenders of Liberty’, and that very statement itself encapsulates everything we strive for not only our mission at this wing, but for the entirety of our country.”



To read the full 319th RW strategy, click here: https://www.grandforks.af.mil/Portals/24/images/Posters/319%20RW%20Strategy%20Visual%20Aid_Final.pdf?ver=RHbkrAhRkdaJD4c4aMaM0A%3d%3d

