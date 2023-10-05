STEM Surge: 2023 Naval Horizons Contest Sees Greatest Number of Winners Yet

The results are in for the recent Naval Horizons student essay contest. The organizer — the Department of the Navy's (DoN) Naval STEM Coordination Office, which is located at the Office of Naval Research — is excited about the growth of the contest since its premiere several years ago.



In the 2023 Naval Horizons, 827 students were awarded a $200 cash prize each, the contest’s largest winner pool yet.



Naval Horizons is a STEM educational video series comprising more than 45 videos highlighting scientists and engineers, including active-duty military personnel, working within the DoN. It aims to broaden the awareness of real-world science and technology challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps today and help illuminate the many pathways to STEM careers.



“Each year, we see an increase in students participating in Naval Horizons. We spoke to our teacher and educator partners and learned that the last month of the school year, close to the start of summer, is an opportune time to generate student interest, so we set this year’s essay contest deadline for June,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s Command, Control, Computing, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting (C5ISRT) Department.



The Naval STEM Coordination Office oversees investments in education, outreach and workforce initiatives. This enables the U.S. to cultivate the technical workforce needed to keep the Navy and Marine Corps on the leading edge of scientific and technological innovation.



Each Naval Horizons contest adds new online videos to the existing set. Students may choose to learn about any topic in the complete video collection, which covers a variety of research areas — including autonomy, data science, cybersecurity, environmental science, naval architecture, nuclear engineering, oceanography, undersea medicine and more.



In each video, naval scientists and engineers discuss the applicability of their work. This year’s Naval Horizons included a video of three NASA astronauts at the International Space Station, who are all graduates from the Naval Test Pilot School, highlighting the diverse career paths of military professionals.



For the essay contest, high school and college students are invited to learn about naval research topics by watching the videos. They then are encouraged to submit an essay that explains how they’re inspired by naval research and the naval workforce — and provide a futurist vision of the Navy and Marine Corps.



“Our student survey data for this year’s contest is very positive: 95% of participants agree they have a better awareness of real-world naval science and technology challenges after participating in Naval Horizons,” said Landsberg. “Also, 96% of them said the video presenters provided real-world context to STEM subjects.



“Finally, 94% agree they are more aware of the many pathways towards a STEM career after participating in Naval Horizons,” she continued. “We can’t wait to see even greater participation next year.”



In addition to the great feedback from the students participating in the contest, the complete Naval Horizons video library, available on the Naval Horizons website, has over 42,000 views.



Learn more about Naval Horizons and the contest winners and highest honors at https://www.navalhorizons.us/.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

