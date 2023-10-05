BAMC opens doors for Military Retiree Appreciation Day

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 -- Brooke Army Medical Center will host the Joint Base San Antonio Military Retiree Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Medical Mall.



“BAMC and the 502nd Air Base Wing go all out for our military retirees and their families,” said Maria Guerrero, chief of patient experience and one of the main organizers of the event.



Military retirees and their family members will have access to a wide variety of health and wellness services and other resources to include:



• Flu shots.



• Blood pressure checks.



• Oral cancer screens.



• Mammograms. Note: Beneficiaries who receive care from an outside provider will need a written referral with a fax number from their provider to receive a mammogram screening.



• Walk-in ID card services will be available in the lower level or information tables on the first, second and third floors in the hospital.



• Eyeglass services: Retirees who have an up-to-date prescription for eyeglasses can have their glasses ordered that day.



• Medication turn-in: Retirees can turn in any expired or unwanted medications at the BAMC pharmacy.



• Representatives from the Retirement Services Office, JBSA Retired Military Member Council, TRICARE For Life and the Texas Veterans Commission.



“It’s about honoring our service members, retirees and family members so they know we care about them for taking care of us,” Guerrero said.

