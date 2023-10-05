Being a better BOSS

FORT CARSON, Colo. – In many people’s eyes, the selfless sacrifice of serving one’s country is a duty to be commended for. To raise your right hand and pledge yourself to the everyday struggles our nation faces warrants recognition and praise. However, not much recognition goes to the ones who serve those who serve.

U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Holmes, CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Repairer with Bravo Company, 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, grew up in Athens, Georgia where he attended the University of Georgia for two and a half years working various jobs until he decided to join the Army at 26 years old.

Initially, Holmes was a Chinook aircraft mechanic and attended Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Eustis where he was the honor graduate for his graduating class. His first duty station Camp Humphreys, South Korea, is where he was first introduced to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. Holmes enjoyed it so much he ran the program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, for three and a half years.

“My first event I ran was a League of Legends tournament, it was awesome,” said Holmes. “We took the entire dining area facility and projectors and hooked them up to laptops and streamed the games and watched them while they happened; there were like 40 of us.”

Now Holmes is a full-time employee working for BOSS while still being in the Army. Despite being a Chinook aircraft mechanic, he was able to get selected after a copious amount of interviews. Holmes spent so much time volunteering the council agreed he was the best candidate as soon as the position opened up. Since being selected for Vice President of BOSS he has won the 2023 Better Opportunities President of the Year award. Holmes’ honor is an Army-wide award, given for “exceptional service to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program.”

“I met Sgt. Holmes when he came in at a newcomers brief a few months ago,” said Caleb Briggs, president of BOSS. “Even if he’s got a million things going on he will go out of his way to find some way to help the BOSS program out. He’s spending money out of pocket, flying east coast to west coast to mentor children of gold star families who lost family members and I’m glad he’s finally getting recognition from sergeant majors of other bases and here.”

Holmes is passionate about BOSS and wants others to engage with the program as possible. Since working for BOSS, Holmes has done his best to reach out to Soldiers and push them to get involved with activities they wouldn’t have been able to on their own, and make friends along the way.

“If you are here on Fort Carson and you’re having difficulties, come hang out with us,” said Holmes. “Even if it’s a little scary to come and do something by yourself, take that first step and I promise it will pay off.”

