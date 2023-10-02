Fontini’s 41-year career comes to a close

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – In 1983, a 19-year-old James Fontini enlisted in the Army on “a whim” and committed to three years of active service.



In 2023, Fontini, now a chief warrant officer 5 and currently the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s command chief warrant officer, is retiring after 41 years of service.



Before he joined the Army, Fontini was a mechanic, which led him to enlist as a maintainer. After his three years of active duty, he served 38 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard.



In those 38 years, he served on multiple overseas deployments, held numerous titles and even had experiences like flying with his aviation counterparts down the Hudson River around the Statue of Liberty. But his most cherished memories during that time are much closer to home.



“My children James and Camilla being able to pin my CW5 was very meaningful to me,” said Fontini. “Also, visiting veterans homes with the adjutant general left a lasting impact on me, overall. I had an amazing career.”



Camaraderie, bonds forged and the relationships he cultivated over the years is what Fontini expressed to be what he most valued from his time in the Army.



“There is something really valuable about the bond between warrant officers. Simply being a part of this community automatically builds that baseline relationship,” said Fontini. “Being in the Army and in this role as CCWO has allowed me to meet many wonderful individuals and leaders who I would not have had the opportunity to meet in the maintenance world of the Army.”



After 41 years in the military, Fontini left words of wisdom to his successor, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Dreher, and all current and future Army leaders.



“[For Dreher:] Take things one day at a time, be aware of the second and third order effects, and change can come slowly at this level,” said Fontini.



“[For other leaders:] Empower your subordinates and exhibit compassion. Your soldiers are human, slow down and have some compassion for your men and women.”



Following his official retirement, Fontini plans to spend quality time by the shore with his wife and children. Additionally, he plans to embark on a journey across the country traveling the Trans American Trail on his adventure bike.

