Fort McCoy holds massive fall 2023 paper shredding, recycling; event reflects Army Energy Action Month ideals

Photo By Claudia Neve | A scene of Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) personnel holding a...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | A scene of Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) personnel holding a shredding and recycling event is shown Sept. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. As part of a bi-annual effort, Fort McCoy’s DHR records manager who oversees records management for the installation, held the event to dispose of old documents on post. In spring and fall, the Fort McCoy records manager oversees the disposal of documents that are no longer needed in records holding. Overall, 39,060 pounds of paper and 100 pounds of media were destroyed and recycled during the 2023 fiscal year. DHR contracted Confidential Records Inc. to shred all 14,230 during the fall shred event. The recycling of the records disposition also aligns with Army Energy Action Month in October 2023, which is “Readiness Through Resilience.” In essence, lowering energy use using greener and more earth-conscious options helps set aside available energy for the Army to use in the future, according to U.S. Army leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As part of a bi-annual effort, Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) records manager who oversees records management for the installation, held a paper records shredding and recycling event Sept. 18 to dispose of old documents on post.



In spring and in fall, the Fort McCoy’s records manager oversees the disposal of documents that are no longer needed in records holding. The 2023 fiscal year shredding events destroyed and recycled 39,060 pounds of paper and 100 pounds of media according to DHR Administrative Services Division Chief Trudy Ward.



DHR contracted Confidential Records Inc. to shred all 14,230 pounds of paper during the fall shredding event over the course of four to six hours. Until the documents are shredded, they are housed in the records holding building. The shred trucks arrive on site at the records holding building and use pierce-and-tear shredders with multiple rotating blades that punch holes in the material being shredded, and then rip the material into tiny pieces.



“This system tears the paper at the fiber instead of cutting it, which results in a random and more secure shred size than standard strip-cut shredders. The shredded documents then are moved to a warehouse and bundled in large round bales and delivered to the paper plant where they are recycled,” said Ward.



The recycling of the records disposition also aligns with Army Energy Action Month in October 2023, which is “Readiness Through Resilience” In essence, lowering energy use using greener and more earth-conscious options helps set aside available energy for the Army to use in the future, according to the U.S. Army Energy Manager Craig Collins.



“Implementation and deployment of power generation, energy storage, and modern technologies, like microgrids ... manage multiple generation sources and load and can provide power and operate independently during emergencies or normal operations,” said Collins. “Energy security is national security. Power is critical to Army operations, access to uninterrupted energy is a core enabler of national defense.”



Learn more about records disposition by contacting Fort McCoy DHR.



Learn more about Army Energy Action Month by visiting https://www.asaie.army.mil/public/es/energyactionmonth.html.



The effort by Ward and DHR is just one of many across Fort McCoy to save energy and resources consistently for the Army on a regular basis, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. Other initiatives to partner with local energy cooperatives for better energy savings as well as efforts like concrete recycling, solar energy implementation, and more have been part of Fort McCoy’s every-day efforts.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.