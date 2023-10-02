Photo Essay: Fall foliage decorates Fort Drum with stunning colors

Photo By Michael Strasser | The fall foliage across Fort Drum is nearing its peak, with tree leaves changing from...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The fall foliage across Fort Drum is nearing its peak, with tree leaves changing from green to brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. It’s the perfect time for community members to take a fall foliage tour and admire the bursts of colors decorating the post. According to the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch, forests cover roughly 57 percent of the installation, and the trail system provide miles of access to experience the beauty of nature. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 5, 2023) -- The fall foliage across Fort Drum is nearing its peak, with tree leaves changing from green to brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow.



It’s the perfect time for community members to take a fall foliage tour and admire the bursts of colors decorating the post.



According to the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch, forests cover roughly 57 percent of the installation, and the trail system provide miles of access to experience the beauty of nature. Fort Drum has more than 70 kinds of tree varieties – fir, maple, birch, pine, spruce, ash, willow, and elm, to name a few.



Some popular spots to take in the vibrant scenery include LeRay Mansion, Memorial Park, Commando Trail and Remington Park.



Community members can download a recreational trail map at https://fortdrum.isportsman.net, or visit the Natural Resources Outreach Facility on Col. Reade Road, next to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum.



More fall foliage photos are available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720311734029.