    Photo Essay: Fall foliage decorates Fort Drum with stunning colors

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 5, 2023) -- The fall foliage across Fort Drum is nearing its peak, with tree leaves changing from green to brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow.

    It’s the perfect time for community members to take a fall foliage tour and admire the bursts of colors decorating the post.

    According to the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch, forests cover roughly 57 percent of the installation, and the trail system provide miles of access to experience the beauty of nature. Fort Drum has more than 70 kinds of tree varieties – fir, maple, birch, pine, spruce, ash, willow, and elm, to name a few.

    Some popular spots to take in the vibrant scenery include LeRay Mansion, Memorial Park, Commando Trail and Remington Park.

    Community members can download a recreational trail map at https://fortdrum.isportsman.net, or visit the Natural Resources Outreach Facility on Col. Reade Road, next to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum.

    More fall foliage photos are available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720311734029.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:26
    Story ID: 455281
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
