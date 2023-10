Womack Army Medical Center Recognizes Employees for Service Excellence

Womack Army Medical Center Commander Col. David R. Zinnante and Command Sgt. Major Angela Cox recognized the following individuals during a Sept. 27, 2023 awards ceremony in the Weaver Auditorium:



Certificate of Achievement

Nutrition Care Division

Curtis Weathersby (NCD)

Gerald Wharton (NCD)

Winnette White (NCD)

Lauren Hesch(NCD)

Cynethia Anthony (NCD)

Jennifer Brazzle (NCD)

Lyndalya Cain (NCD)

Melissa Davies (NCD)

Lee Fox (NCD)

David Hartzog (NCD)

Keith Jones (NCD)

Raymond Jones (NCD)

Jennifer Joyner (NCD)

Pamela Leeman (NCD)

Mary Miller (NCD)

Samuel Pompey (NCD)

Sean Soderman (NCD)

Kathleen Sopp (NCD)



Good Catch Awards

Toni Langley (Primary Care/Byars Clinic)

Miriam Charo-Murrietta (Primary Care/Byars Clinic)

Angela Sasser (Family Medicine/Byars Clinic)

Colleen Wehner (QSD)



Excellence in Customer Service

Stephanie Lake (NCD)



Government Service, Length in Service

CHRISTOPHER R. BALL – FACILITIES – 8/16/2018-5 years

ELVIRA CHARLES – DEPT OF RADIOLOGY– 8/7/2018 – 5 years

LUCY B DDUNGU – DEPT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH – 8/20/2018 – 5 years

KATHAREEN MARIE DIAZ-RODRIGUEZ – PSYCHIATRIC UNIT – 8/29/2018 – 5 years

LONDON C HASHIM – DEPT OF PATHOLOGY – 8/20/2018 – 5 years

KRISTINA LYNN LACASSE – FAMILY MEDICINE – 8/3/2018 – 5 years

ANDREA NICOLE RICHARDS – DEPT OF PATHOLOGY – 8/20/2018 – 5 years

AMANDA MARIE SALAS – DEPT OF PHARMACY – 8/20/2018 – 5 years

STEPHANIE KAY SIGOLA – QUALITY MANAGEMENT – 8/4/2018 – 5 years

JILLIAN BIANCA BALLANTYNE – DEPT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH – 8/26/2013 – 10 years

COURTNEY MICHELLE MUNDY – DEPT OF MEDICINE – 8/20/2013 – 10 years

ZACHARY J STAEVEN – PATIENT ADMINISTRATION – 8/23/2013 – 10 years

KRYSTLE MARIE THOMAS VILLANO – DEPT OF SURGERY – 8/28/2013 – 10 years

NATHENIA WELLS – DIR MEDICINE – 07/10/2023 – 10 years

JOHN RUSSELL EGELSTON – FAMILY MEDICINE – 8/16/2008 – 15 years

JOWANA F WYLIE – DEPT OF PHARMACY – 8/2/2008 – 15 years

JENNIFER RENEE HEWITT – PSYCHIATRY SERVICES – 8/11/2003 – 20 years

LISA M RAMSEY – DEPT OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE – 8/5/2003 – 20 years

THRELKELD, SHERRY A – DEPT OF PHARMACY – 8/18/2003 – 20 years

GINA RENEE CAMPBELL – RESOURCE MANAGEMENT – 8/28/1998 – 25 years

CRYSTAL D CORY – DEPT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH – 8/19/1998 – 25 years

CYNETHIA D ANTHONY – NUTRITION CARE – 8/6/1993 – 30 years

SHERRY F COVINGTON – FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM – 8/15/1993 – 30 years

KAROLYN G PALUSH – DEPT OF PEDIATRICS – 8/18/1993 – 30 years

SYLVIA D RICH – DEPT OF PEDIATRICS – 8/9/1993 – 30 years

JANICE M HARRIS – PREVENTIVE MEDICINE – 8/10/1988 – 35 years

CLARENCE I HAYMER – PATIENT ADMINISTRATION – 8/5/1983 – 40 years

KEVA K LOY – DEPT OF PATHOLOGY – 8/14/1983 – 40 years

DALE J NUXOLL LOGISTICS – 8/15/1978 – 45 years

