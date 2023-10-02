Community Fair prepares Soldiers for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield assignment

Over 100 new Soldiers and Families to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield visited the first in-person Community Fair Oct. 5 at Club Stewart. The Community Fair replaces the Virtual Newcomers Orientation which replaced the Newcomers Fair in 2020.



Soldiers attend the Community Fair on the last day of in-processing. Capt. Justin Kintz, Marne Reception Center commander said the event is important for new Soldiers. “Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are unique and specific topics like hurricane preparedness, specific Georgia laws, and community organizations providing assistance to Soldiers and Families need to be addressed for newcomers,” he said.



Representatives from installation services and agencies were on hand to answer questions and provide information to Soldiers to help them integrate into the Fort Stewart and Hunter communities. Annquinette Jones, a health promotion tech at the Army Wellness Center provided information on healthy living and metabolism testing, BodPod body fat measurement and more. “I want to see you on the appointments list this month. October appointments are available,” she said.



Other services represented were the Religious Services Office, the School Liaison Office, the Education Center, FMWR, the American Red Cross and more.



Kintz said a visit to the Community Fair would be helpful for those who may have been here awhile or were stationed here before. “For somebody that was here back in 2018 and assigned again here in 2023 the base and the surrounding community has almost tripled in size, there are far more resources and events and extracurricular activities for people to do that they weren’t aware of or simply didn’t exist when they were here the first time,” he said.



The Community Fair is open to everyone interested in learning about installation services and agencies, and fairs are held the last duty day of each week at Club Stewart from 9 a.m. to noon.

