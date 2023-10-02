JBSA communities come together for National Night Out

Joint Base San Antonio celebrated togetherness and showed support for law enforcement, fire, and other community support agencies Oct. 3, 2023, in celebration of America’s 40th Annual National Night Out.



Over 38 million neighbors in communities across all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide celebrate National Night Out, a community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships.



To launch this year’s event, Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, JBSA and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, signed a proclamation recognizing the date officially as JBSA’s National Night out. He also thanked the community for their participation, first responders for their attendance, and the helping agencies who provided information and support.



Also contributing to the celebration were the Wood Middle School Mariachi Band and the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own,” providing music throughout the evening. Teams from the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and the San Antonio Police Department supported the event as well.



“National Night Out is about promoting connections,” Driggers said in his remarks at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center. “Take a look at the very opening words of our Constitution, ‘We the people, in order to form a more perfect union.’ There is always something for us to get after to form a more perfect union. And that is all of us, coming together at times like this.



“When I think about what our providers, our first responders, and our helping agencies do, and then I think about what our community does…” he said. “It’s so important for us to build these connections. When we come together for events like this, as a community, that’s what energizes the lifeblood of our country.”



The celebration was a first for Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Gonzalez, Navy Medicine Training Support Center, who had never attended a National Night Out event before.



“This is a great event, and a great introduction to National Night Out,” he said as he visited service representatives from across JBSA and San Antonio with his spouse and children.



Col. James Hewitt, commander, 502nd Security Forces Squadron, also attended the event and said it was the perfect opportunity to highlights the importance of positive relations between the community and those honored with serving and protecting it.



“All three JBSA Security Forces Squadrons are committed to continuously building and strengthening our relationship within the communities we support,” he said. “Together, through inclusivity, we strive to enhance community-police partnerships to reduce crime in an effort to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live."



Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Albaro Garcia attended the festivities and felt the evening of togetherness was exactly what the JBSA community needed.



“I think this is a great opportunity for everyone to get to know each other and see what is available on post,” he said.



A National Night Out event was also held at JBSA-Lackland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:16 Story ID: 455264 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBSA communities come together for National Night Out, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.