Alpine Warriors

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – In a rapidly deploying environment the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division must remain vigilant and ready. As the weather cools an improved skill set is necessary for both officers and noncommissioned officers to lead Soldiers in all conditions and environments.

The Fort Drum Alpine Leader Course is the newest way for leaders to ensure a successful mission. gaining the ability to conquer Various obstacles under a multitude of conditions with new field skills and new equipment.

The five-day training began in a classroom setting where students learned basic mountaineering knots, oversnow mobility and equipment familiarization, which would be used during the latter three days in a field environment.

“The Alpine Leaders course is different in that it's specific to the location of the 10th Mountain Division.” Said Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Garza, one of the students attending the course and an NCO assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. “It's real world applicable knowledge that's being taught here.”

The field environment started with individual mountain mobility skills. All students put their recently gained knowledge of knot tying to the test by rappelling down a 30 foot cliff face and Prusik ascending back up. Using some of the same ropes students then used them to cross simulated horizontal terrain.

The final two days consisted of a miniature field exercise where all skills learned were put to use. The exercise started with a two and a half mile movement through difficult terrain features such as hills, ridges and draws. Upon completion of the march students set up their sleep areas before executing a simulated resupply mission.

“We’re training these leaders so that when they get back to their unit they can show their soldiers all of these materials and teachings.” Said Staff Sgt. Kayden Isom, the head instructor of the Alpine Leader Course. “The course has been designed for leaders to train their soldiers with the materials we give them.”

