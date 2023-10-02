Fort Liberty places 4th in DoD’s 2023 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty officially received 4th place in the Department of Defense’s 2023 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence after competing against over 40 other installations on June 23.



The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations and their support of DoD missions.



Fort Liberty is the Army’s premier combat power projection platform and a force generation installation, with the mission of deploying forces, within hours of notification, to anywhere in the world.



It is the Army’s largest installation, with a population greater than 135,000 military service members, Family members, civilian employees, and contractors. In addition, the installation supports the surrounding population of over 275,000 active and reserve military personnel, retirees, and their Family members.



The installation manages more than 5,800 buildings, excluding privatized housing, over 20 miles of railroad, over 1,400 miles of paved roads and over 172,000 acres of land.



As part of this management, the installation has been diligently working toward meeting the 2022 Army Climate Strategy and modernizing toward the Army of 2030. Some of the projects completed include the floating solar array and battery energy storage system installed at Camp Mackall and the installation of several microgrids, helping to improve energy security.



The installation’s latest project transforms the former officer’s club into an innovation outpost program which will house technology and advanced skills development, strategic thinking, change management, technology adoption and integration. Repurposing older buildings that benefit modernization and innovation projects like the officer’s club provides significant cost savings that can go toward future projects.



Fort Liberty was also able to begin paving roads under the new Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the installation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which means the opportunity for more road repairs and an estimated cost savings of $400,000 per mile.



Not only did the installation tackle major infrastructure projects but it also provided mission support to the Soldiers and service members.



In the fiscal year 2022, Fort Liberty completed two rapid XVIII Airborne Corps Immediate Response Force deployments to support of operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, and operations in Ukraine.



The garrison human resource office at the solider readiness center processed more than 14,000 Soldiers and 775 units in support of these short-notice deployments and associated major training exercises, as well as the mobilization and demobilization of activated Reserve special operations forces.



In conjunction with mission support, the installation provided critical quality-of-life services to service members, their Families, retirees, and civilians.



Fort Liberty’s Child and Youth Services provided respite and hourly care to over 1,600 children and provided services to 11,745 children through child development and school-age centers. In addition, CYS received an overall score of 98% on the annual Army Higher Headquarters Inspection, and CYS coordinator Margaret Lilly received the CYS Award of Excellence.



The installation provided countless events, activities, and services throughout the year to support the community. These activities ranged from the 4th of July Celebration to financial readiness classes, story time, first-time parenting classes, the annual fair and everything in between.



Another critical service has been Fort Liberty’s Army Continuing Education System. The ACES team processed over 19,000 manual ArmyIgnitED tuition assistance requests, over 7,000 helpdesk cases and enrolled over 7,000 Soldiers in post-secondary education with over $11 million in tuition assistance.



There are also several education opportunities for transitioning Soldiers through the Transition Assistance Program. Fort Liberty’s TAP is the first and only Army program to host a premium luxury import car company as part of its Military Service Technician Education Program. Thanks to these innovative programs the installation’s TAP has consistently led the Army Large Installation Category in the lowest unemployment compensation rate paid for former service members since 2016.



These are just a few achievements highlighted in Fort Liberty’s submission for the best garrison. The garrison will continue to support, innovate, and improve to ensure America’s contingency forces are always ready to respond when the nation calls.

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023