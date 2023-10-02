USAG Benelux hosts Retiree Appreciation Days

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux will host two Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) events on Oct. 13 and 14 to provide a variety of information and services for military retirees and spouses living in the Benelux community.



The first event, on Oct 13, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hub recreation facility at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux – Brunssum, the Netherlands. On Oct. 14, Benelux retiree day activities continue from 10 a.m. to noon at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility located in Mons, Belgium.



A variety of organizations, to include the Army Education Center, Tricare, Defense Finance Accounting Service (DFAS), Veterans Administration, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Association of the U.S. Army, Army Community Services, Joint Force Command Brunssum Chapel, Community Bank and Andrews Federal Credit Union will participate to provide retirees with information regarding services available to them. Additionally, military healthcare personnel from Geilenkirchen Air Base, Germany or SHAPE will be present to provide information on the new Military Health System Genesis electronic health record and a range of medical services such as immunizations and dental checks.



“Events like the annual Retiree Appreciation Day are important to remind retirees that they are not forgotten and there are resources and services available to support them after their military service,” said Maj. Erika Huerta, deputy commander for administration of SHAPE/Brussels Healthcare Facilities. “Additionally, we want our retirees to know that they are part of the inspiration for the current generation of young men and women who have chosen to serve. The accomplishments of today are built upon the successful achievements of our retirees.”



In addition to honoring retirees for their military service, the RAD gives Benelux retirees an opportunity to meet with leaders from the USAG Benelux Retiree Council and USAG Benelux to get updated information about benefits and services available in the area and stateside by internet.



“We, retirees of the Benelux, are quite fortunate. Due to the enthusiastic and extensive support from USAG Benelux and the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, our RAD, which welcomes Retirees from all branches of service, is always top notch.” said Retired Lt. Col. Bill Bergman, the USAG Benelux Retiree Council president.



In addition to immunizations and dental checks, a limited number of free dental cleanings will also be available at the SHAPE Healthcare Facility. Retirees interested in a dental cleaning can request an appointment by e-mail to ARMAF-B (armafbel@gmail.com), a social organization created by and for retirees which supports the local military and civilian community.



SHAPE access information: Retirees and spouses without a SHAPE (NATO) ID card will require a sponsor for base access. Retirees needing a sponsor should meet at the SHAPE visitors center on Oct. 14 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. or call +32 65 75 7485. A retiree ID card and passport are required.



RAD events continue Army-wide through November. For the full list of dates and locations visit https://soldierforlife.army.mil/Retirement/retiree-appreciation.

