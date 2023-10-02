Rota Elementary School Starts Buddy-to-Buddy Student Ambassador Program

Photo By Courtney Pollock | 230911-N-GA645-1017 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 11, 2023) Student...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | 230911-N-GA645-1017 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 11, 2023) Student ambassadors work on farewell card designs to give departing students during a monthly meeting, Sept. 11, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

Each school year brings new programs and clubs to improve the overall student experience. This year, Rota Elementary School rolled out its new Buddy-to-Buddy Student Ambassador Program.



The student-led, peer-to-peer program aims to provide new students with an introduction to the school by linking them with current students, but expands beyond those initial moments.



After nine years at Rota Elementary School, third grade teacher Marla Echols loves how the school incorporates the naval tradition of a ringing in – and out – ceremony for students on their monumental first and last day at the school. However, she wondered if more could be done.



“I started wondering how we were checking in with students as they progressed through the year to feel welcomed and engaged,” she explained. “I wondered how we could offer a more student-led approach to welcoming and exiting students through Rota Elementary School gates.”



Echols shared her initial idea with Principal Kenneth Kirk and received approval to move forward with the club. Working in conjunction with the school’s guidance counselor Dr. Mary Anne Hartley, Echols hopes to ease the sometimes-overwhelming transition for students as they move to a new school – and overseas – through fellow student ambassadors as well as find meaningful ways to say goodbye to their friends and classmates.



For Echols, the first step was finding students who wanted to participate in the program. These student ambassadors were selected based on their applications; however throughout the year, each student must maintain good academic standing, maintain good attendance, and demonstrate the “Toro” way. After they were selected, with input from other educators, these student leaders participate in trainings, attend events, and actively plan social activities for new/departing students.



Echols planned a short training session prior to the first event, a new family orientation, in mid-August. During the training, Echols taught the ambassadors different techniques to interact and bond with the new students.



“The ambassadors learned the expectations for them as student leaders and strategies to connect with new students, like ‘common threads,’” explained Echols. “They created flags with their commonalities as a product of the strategy.”



“Common threads” are little bits of information about yourself that you share in common with others. The kids discussed threads such as loving to read, eating pizza, and playing outdoors. The student ambassadors immediately had a chance to put their new skills to the test new student orientation.



“The ambassadors were so welcoming to the new families,” said Echols. “They met them at the gate and welcomed them as they walked toward the MPB [multi-purpose building]. Several ambassadors were inside the MPB, greeted new families, and applied the common thread strategy to connect to new students.”



At the end of the orientation, the ambassadors also participated in a question and answer (Q&A) session with new families. Echols was proud of the answers they provided stating, “they did well responding and sharing their insights.”



Echols and the team of young ambassadors have now begun meeting on a regular basis to plan events and develop new ways of welcoming students and saying goodbye to current students. At a recent meeting, the ambassadors worked in teams to create farewell cards to give to departing students. They also met with Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) leaders to share their ideas and request their partnership with their first initiative of getting Rota Elementary School “swag bags.”



While still in its initial stages, the Rota and school communities appreciates the impact the club has made on students.



“The school community appreciates that we have a program that supports peer-to-peer interactions where students welcome other students, check in with them throughout the year, and then support them as they prepare to depart Rota Elementary School,” said Echols.



The program will continue to evolve and adapt to best support their community. There is already a change on the horizon with Rota Elementary School learning that they have been selected as an Anchored 4 Life (A4L) youth sponsorship program.



“It aligns with the framework we are building with our student ambassador program by supporting us to provide opportunities for student leaders to enhance social skills, foster leadership skills, and improve self-esteem while building and modeling resiliency skills,” said Echols.



The A4L program is currently implemented at the Child & Youth Program (CYP) centers of School Age Care (SAC) and Youth Center so adding the school will create a cohesive sponsorship program for the children of Naval Station Rota.



"We are always happy to introduce clubs that promote student leadership and resilience while fostering a sense of community,” said Kirk. “We look forward to the training and resources offered by Anchored4Life and the positive impact that clubs like these can have on our school."



Rota Elementary School is Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school located on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota military base. In conjunction with Rota Middle/High School, the combined campus provides education for installation children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Rota Elementary School was a National Blue Ribbon Award school for 2022.