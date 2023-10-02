NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts for Remedial Action Operations predominately in Hampton Roads

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland (N40085-23-D-0105); ITMS-GES JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-23-D-0106); KOMAN Government Solutions LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (N40085-23-D-0107); Meadows CMPG Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N40085-23-D-0108); RHEA Engineers and Consultants Inc., Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-23-D-0109); and TWSC JV, Elkridge, Maryland (N40085-23-D-0110), a combined $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for remedial action operations predominately in Hampton Roads. RHEA Engineers and Consultants Inc. were awarded the initial seed project task order in the amount of $14,807 for Site 1 monitoring, well rehab, and resurvey at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



Five contractors were awarded $5,000 each (the minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined, is $30,000,000. Work will be performed in Virginia (50 percent); and North Carolina (50 percent). The six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance, Navy contract funds in the amount of $39,807 were obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy contract funds. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of September 2028.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 12 proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



