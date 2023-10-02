October 2023 Command Message: Positive Changes

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – I want to start by congratulating the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus on their outstanding performances on America’s Got Talent. You represented our community well!



As we approach cooler temperatures and welcome fall, we have another month filled with great events for our service members, their Families, and the community. The team has worked hard to get the machine rolling with regularly scheduled weekend events.



In addition to the events, we have some significant projects completing this month.



After a summer of improvements, Ryder Golf Course will be reopening. Ryder has transformed into a premier course with redone sand bunkers, upgraded greens and playing surfaces.



The new MWR Pink Label Bakery is also coming soon at the Iron Mike Conference Center. The bakery items will be available for purchase at several locations on the installation. Stay tuned to the Paraglide for further details.



Plus, we have had some changes at the Soldier Support Center. There are more food options, and it is becoming a more welcoming location. The SSC is an essential hub as it’s often one of the first and last places our service members visit. We want to continue to make changes, ensuring a positive experience for all.



To keep improving the installation, we need you, the community, to continue sending us your ideas, issues, complaints, and praises. If we don’t know about it, we can’t make a change.



A connected community is a resilient community. I hope you will join us at some of this month’s upcoming events to connect with your neighbors and teammates.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:



• Smith Lake Outdoor Education Program – Oct. 7

• Get Golf Ready – Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28

• Stryker Club Championship – Oct. 8-9

• Grand Opening/Customer Appreciation Day of Leisure Travel Services Annex – Oct. 10

• Get Golf Ready – Oct. 10, 12, 17 & 19

• Adult Trivia Night at the Library – Oct. 10

• Lego Brick Builders – Oct. 11

• Remember My Name: Domestic Violence Vigil – Oct. 12

• Nosferatu with Fayetteville Symphony – Oct. 13

• Adult Trivia Night at the Library – Oct. 17

• S.T.E.A.M. – Oct. 18

• AFTB Level 2: Personal Growth – Oct. 20

• EFMP Play Mornings – Oct. 20

• Star Party – Oct. 20

• Military Retiree Appreciation Days – Oct. 20-21

• Haunted Trail – Oct. 21

• Military Academies Fair – Oct. 23

• Book Sale – Oct. 24

• LinkedIn Makeover – Oct. 24

• Adult Trivia Night – Oct. 24

• Game Night – Oct. 25

• EFMP Support Group – Oct. 27

• Halloween Carnival – Oct. 28

• Bingo Spooktacular – Oct. 28

• Halloween Skate Night – Oct. 28

• Reading with a Purpose – Oct. 30

• Adult Trivia Night at the Library – Oct. 31