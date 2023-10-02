Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland held National Night Out Oct. 3, 2023. National Night Out is a campaign aimed at fostering relations between first responders and their communities by holding annual events in neighborhoods across the United States. 802nd Security Forces Squadron, 502nd Civil Engineer Group and other wing organizations supported the event. Activities included a military working dog demonstration, a taser tutorial, a hand-to-hand combat training suit and a baton demonstration, bounce houses, vehicle display and weapons display.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:17
|Story ID:
|455197
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA Lackland 2023 Nat'l Night Out, by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
