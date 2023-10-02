Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Lackland 2023 Nat'l Night Out

    JBSA Lackland 2023 Nat'l Night Out

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones | Emma Curtis, Lyla Curtis and Sparky pose for a photo during the 2023 National Night...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland held National Night Out Oct. 3, 2023. National Night Out is a campaign aimed at fostering relations between first responders and their communities by holding annual events in neighborhoods across the United States. 802nd Security Forces Squadron, 502nd Civil Engineer Group and other wing organizations supported the event. Activities included a military working dog demonstration, a taser tutorial, a hand-to-hand combat training suit and a baton demonstration, bounce houses, vehicle display and weapons display.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:17
    Story ID: 455197
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    National Night Out
    Air Education Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio

