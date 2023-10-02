Gregg-Adams gate operations set to change during construction

Photo By Chad Menegay | Sisisky Gate is scheduled to partially close until next summer for required security...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Sisisky Gate is scheduled to partially close until next summer for required security upgrades. The gate will be closed for ingress from Oct. 10, 2023 to mid-February 2024 and closed for egress traffic mid-February 2024 to July 31, 2024 due to the complexity of the Directorate of Public Works project. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The post’s main gate and immediately connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be partially closed with reduced hours of operation until next summer for required security upgrades.



Sisisky Gate will be open only to outbound vehicles 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 10, 2023, until mid-February 2024, and closed at all other times. The traffic flow will reverse from mid-February to July 31, 2024, with Sisisky Gate open only to inbound traffic, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and closed at all other times. Shop Road Gate operations will simultaneously be extended by six hours, allowing it to help ease evening traffic at Sisisky Gate by remaining open to outbound vehicles from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays (closed at all other times).



The complex project has long-term importance for post security, as it allows Fort Gregg-Adams “to bring our access control points into alignment with current force protection standards,” said Raymond S. Myers, deputy director of emergency services. He added that upon completion of the project, Sisisky Gate will be eligible for future programming, funding and installation of automated vehicle barriers.



Gregg Gate will serve temporarily as the installation’s always open main gate until Sisisky Gate is fully operational once again, a convention that provides the Visitor Control Center at Gregg Gate – normally closed Saturdays and Sundays – to open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends during this time. The VCC also will be open longer on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Adams Avenue remains closed between Williams Street and Sisisky Boulevard as the final phase of its own improvement project moves toward completion in the coming year. Another small section of Adams Avenue between 19th Street and Sustainment Avenue that is currently closed for construction is set to reopen by Oct. 30.



Other hours for Fort Gregg-Adams access gates and facilities remain unchanged. They include:



-Adams Gate: 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, closed weekends.

-Sustainment Gate: 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekends.

-Valor Gate: always open to staff, residents and authorized guests.

-Temple Gate: 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays, closed weekends (access limited at all times to official personnel working on Ordnance Campus).



Drivers can download maps reflecting gate hours and street closures from the garrison website. Traffic signs will be emplaced at key locations to help drivers navigate around different construction zones.



Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander, reassured attendees at the installation’s Sept. 30 Retirement Appreciation Day event that the inconveniences will be temporary: “We'll get through it.” Simerly told the crowd of roughly 70 people that he wants retirees and members of the public to come on post and take advantage of installation services.



Myers said the emergency services directorate is focused on prioritizing the security and safety of all assets – including facilities, vehicles, special equipment, personnel and residents – while still facilitating appropriate public access and traffic flow.



“This project has been in the works for several years. It will improve our force protection posture and capability of our 24/7/365 access control point – and this installation overall,” Myers said.



For more information about accessing the installation, please see: https://home.army.mil/greggadams/visitors.