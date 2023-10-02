USACE Hosting Niagara Falls Storage Site Public Information Session

Courtesy Photo | An aerial view diagram of the 191-acre federally owned Niagara Falls Storage Site...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An aerial view diagram of the 191-acre federally owned Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS) – part of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) – which includes a 10-acre engineered Interim Waste Containment Structure (IWCS), which contains radioactive residues, contaminated rubble and debris from the demolition of buildings, and contaminated soil from the NFSS and NFSS vicinity properties (VPs) in Lewiston, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023. While implementing FUSRAP, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District serves as the site caretaker, performing site operations, maintenance, security, and environmental surveillance activities. (U.S. Army illustration by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will host a public information session on Oct. 17, 2023 to provide project updates for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, Niagara Falls Storage Site project, located in Lewiston, N.Y.



This event will provide the public with an opportunity to engage with the Corps of Engineers' Integrated Technical Office staff to gain a deeper understanding of the status of ongoing and future activities at the site. This meeting will be recorded, and a video will be posted to the project information website for anyone who cannot attend.



Event Details:

• Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

• Time: 6-9 p.m.

• Location: Lewiston Senior Center - 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, NY 14174



Attendees will have the chance to:

1. Meet the members of the Integrated Technical Office: Get to know the experts behind the NFSS project and learn about their commitment to the safe and successful remediation efforts.

2. Learn about the status of all NFSS related activities: Gain insights into the comprehensive work plan that is being developed for the Balance of Plant and Groundwater Remediation; the ongoing design of the Interim Waste Control Structure Remedial Action; status of the NFSS Vicinity Property Investigations, and future closeout activities associated with the Former Lake Ontario Ordnance Works Defense Environmental Restoration Program Formerly Used Defense Sites (DERP-FUDS) Project. Understand the methodologies, timelines, and objectives that will guide these important projects.

3. Ask questions: Bring your questions and concerns to the meeting. Our team will be available to address inquiries regarding the NFSS project.

4. Should you have any questions prior to the meeting or are unable to attend but would like to submit questions in advance, please send an e-mail to fusrap@usace.army.mil or call and leave a message at 1-800-833-6390 (option 4).



NFSS Project Information Website:

Documents (fact sheets, reports, video, etc.) related to the Niagara Falls Storage Site project can be found at https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Niagara-Falls-Storage-Site/.



Administrative Record: Documents used during the decision-making process for FUSRAP activities at the NFSS site are available at https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Niagara-Falls-Storage-Site/Administrative-Record-for-the-Niagara-Falls-Storage-Site/.





