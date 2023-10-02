Walter Reed First in DOD to Offer Innovative, Minimally Invasive Hysterectomy Procedure

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is proud to announce a revolutionary new surgical technique for hysterectomy patients. The vNOTES (vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery) procedure is now available at the facility and is performed by Dr. Candice Jones-Cox, Director, Women’s Health Services.



This innovative approach to hysterectomy and other gynecologic procedures provides female patients with numerous benefits. It results in a shorter hospital stay, less postoperative pain, no visible scars, and a faster recovery time. Jones-Cox, a Calvert County, Maryland native, has been specially trained to perform this technique and is the only DOD surgeon recognized for vNOTES in the state.



While the technique has been available overseas for a few years, Jones-Cox is the first to perform it at Walter Reed, March 17, 2023. According to Jones-Cox, there are two Walter Reed providers in training, “but before they can be recognized as vNotes surgeon, they have to perform a minimum number of cases.”



Patients can search for recognized vNOTES surgeons on the vNOTES website.



Walter Reed is proud to offer this cutting-edge surgical technique to our patients, showcasing that we remain at the forefront of advances in surgical techniques, comparable to civilian sectors.

