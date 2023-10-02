AIRLANT Force Master Chief Visits Commands

Courtesy Photo | 230913-N-N0783-1070 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 13, 2023) Force Master Chief Jimmy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230913-N-N0783-1070 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 13, 2023) Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, the force master chief of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), speaks with Sailors who have been recently selected to become chief petty officers assigned to various commands from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport during a visit. Hailey is visiting a number of AIRLANT's subordinate commands to meet with Sailors and hear what's on their minds and see what he and the command can do support them better. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Kristina Polverino) see less | View Image Page

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman

NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 4, 2023) - When Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III assumed his role at Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) in April of this year, he had a clear goal in mind.

“I’m excited to meet our Sailors and see what’s on their minds and to address those things,” said Hailey shortly after taking charge.

He has done just that- visiting a variety of commands, from aircraft carriers, to fixed-wing and rotary-wing squadrons in the Hampton Roads area. He has also traveled across the country to visit with Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facilities, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic in Jacksonville, Florida; Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 in Patuxent River, Maryland; Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 in Fallon, Nevada; and even across the Atlantic to visit Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 in Rota, Spain.



“I typically like to meet with the command’s leadership if they are available, recognize some Sailors that are doing good work with a coin, and maybe meet with the chief petty officer mess or some other paygrades within the command,” Hailey said of his visits. “Some commands have a very structured visit put together, others just like to walk me around and show some great things that their Sailors are doing – both are okay as I see it and make for great visits.”



As Force Master Chief, Hailey is the voice for all of the enlisted Sailors to the commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, currently Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, to help shape intent and policy. Hailey also serves as a mentor for all of the command master chiefs in the AIRLANT domain. His visits serve to collect the enlisted voices of the fleet, from top to bottom, in order to help effect change from the responses he receives, and to show that AIRLANT as a whole, cares about every Sailor under its command.



“I have received quite a bit of feedback from the many chief petty officer messes that I have spent time with, and I make time to talk with junior Sailors as well to find out what is on their mind,” said Hailey.



Another way Hailey speaks to some of the junior enlisted Sailors is with a monthly luncheon called “Fridays with Force”. Command master chiefs (CMCs) from commands under AIRLANT nominate E-5 and below Sailors to have lunch and speak with Hailey. Civilian clothes are worn to promote open discussion, which gives the Sailors a chance to discuss openly what is on their mind and what challenges AIRLANT or the Navy can address for them.



“Once a quarter, I will take all of the inputs I get from the Sailors, pull the commands and rank information off of it, and share it with all of AIRLANTs major command CMCs so they also know what is on junior Sailors’ minds,” said Hailey. “I have done this four times now and I really look forward to [the lunches] as it gives an opportunity for me to meet with some Sailors that may not always get the chance to chat with me.”



For the Sailors Hailey has already visited, their words have already started to effect change at the AIRLANT level.



“There are a lot of things that we have discovered through these visits, mostly in the quality of life and quality of work realm, and they are in the works,” said Hailey. “Any time that I am privileged to tell a Sailor thank you for their hard work is always fun for me, and typically the highlight of any command visits,” said Hailey.



