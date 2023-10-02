On Solid Ground: Army Values are the Foundation of USACE Transatlantic Division’s Mission

Photo By Richard Rzepka | U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Richard Rzepka | U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander (center), stands for a group photo with Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander (center left), Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor (center right), and members of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District forward deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation -Inherent Resolve at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Sept. 20. (U.S. Army photo by Rick Rzepka, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District public affairs office) see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division stands as the Army Corps of Engineers’ tip of the spear in the global engineering, design, and construction landscape, uniquely positioned within the vast U.S. Army framework. Serving as an essential cornerstone in strengthening partnerships, building capacity, and enhancing security throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, the Division delivers agile, responsive, and innovative solutions for our nation, allies, and partners.



With a history of more than 70 years in the region, the Transatlantic Division oversees more than $5 billion in projects including military construction programs, force protection innovations, and security cooperation initiatives, strengthening Army readiness, enhancing vital infrastructure, and deepening global partnerships. Each action reinforces the Army's unwavering commitment to its service members and global partners.



Within this multifaceted mission, the Transatlantic Division’s workforce, comprising dedicated soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, stands as a testament to the Army values. Whether on the home front or in dynamic overseas environments, these individuals consistently demonstrate Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Their unwavering commitment to these core principles not only drives the success of the Division but also embodies the very essence of what it means to be part of the U.S. Army family.



Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, the Transatlantic Division’s senior enlisted advisor, sheds light on the significance of these values in the day-to-day operations of the division.



"Army values aren't just a poster on the wall; they are the compass that directs every action of our Soldiers and civilian personnel within the Army Corps of Engineers," said Morehouse. "These values guide us, keeping us true to our mission and our commitment to the nation."



Morehouse takes pride in the Transatlantic Division’s steadfast commitment to the Army values, ensuring they serve as the bedrock of day-to-day operations. He asserts, "In every aspect of our work, our decisions echo the depth and integrity of our Army values. They stand as living principles, shaping our actions and ensuring we consistently meet the highest standards of service and dedication."



While each Army value is integral to the Division’s success, Morehouse places particular emphasis on the role of 'Integrity'. He elaborates, "Integrity is more than just doing the right thing; it’s about being consistently transparent, honest, and building a reputation for trustworthiness. This foundational value directly impacts the successful outcome of our projects and has earned us the unwavering trust of our partners."



Reflecting on the blend of military and civilian personnel within the Transatlantic Division, Morehouse is especially struck by the demonstration of 'Selfless Service'.



"The essence of 'Selfless Service' shines brightly among our civilian ranks,” Morehouse stated. “To ensure this ethos remains at the forefront, we invest in continuous training and mentorship. It's imperative to instill these values, and it starts by leading through example, showcasing commitment at every echelon of our organization."



Observing Morehouse in the field, it becomes evident that the Transatlantic Division’s values are not just administrative mandates, but living principles that guide the division's every move. At the heart of his leadership style, the core principles of 'Duty' and 'Respect' consistently emerge.



"Our team is entrusted with significant missions, with critical programs and projects," Morehouse exclaims, "and fulfilling those with respect for our partners and allies - and with each other – is paramount."



His emphasis on relationship-building within the CENTCOM AOR is apparent not just in his words, but also in his interactions. Morehouse often navigates complex discussions with an unwavering commitment to 'Loyalty' and 'Respect'.



"Our values fortify our bonds with our partners and allies in the CENTCOM AOR," he states confidently. "By staying true to these values, we establish relationships based on mutual trust and understanding."



In the Transatlantic Division’s rich mosaic of talent, many of its dedicated civilian workforce professionals are retired veterans, hailing from every branch of the military. These seasoned professionals not only bring with them the expertise of the Army, but also the distinctive strengths of the Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Regardless of their prior affiliations, the fact that they can all converge under the Army's values is a testament to the universal ethos of military service. This shared foundation of duty, respect, loyalty, and integrity forms the cornerstone of the Division’s operations.



As Morehouse succinctly stated, "While their prior uniforms may differ, their commitment to honor, courage, and the shared values that define us as military professionals remains unwavering. It's this foundation that brings us together, stronger as one."



No matter the strength and unity of a team, challenges are an inevitable part of any mission. It's the manner in which these challenges are addressed that defines the true mettle of an organization.



When challenges arise, Morehouse doesn't shy away. Instead, he turns to the foundational values that have long steered the organization. "Open dialogue, training, and leading by example," he asserts, "are our tools to bridge any gaps."



Drawing from this profound unity and deeply ingrained shared values, Morehouse states, "It's our collective commitment to collaboration that sets us apart. Mutual respect, understanding, and open communication are the driving forces behind our division's successes."



Observing him mentor young leaders is a lesson in leadership itself. Morehouse's approach is direct: "Live the values, don't just recite them." He envisions a strong future for the Transatlantic Division, noting, "I see the role of our Army Values as not just the ground we each stand on, they are the solid foundation we build upon together. As the Army Corps of Engineers evolves, these values will guide us through every challenge and opportunity."



As Morehouse reflects on the journey of the Transatlantic Division and its accomplishments, his words resonate profoundly. "Our commitment to the Army isn’t just a duty, it's an honor. It represents the best of who we are and reminds us of the legacy we're part of. Stand tall and proud on this foundation."



His statement serves as both a testament to the Division dedication and a rallying cry for future endeavors, reminding all of the deep-rooted values that drives the Army Corps of Engineers to ‘Be All It Can Be!’



The Army Values are a set of principles and standards that guide the behavior of all members of the U.S. Army, whether they are active-duty soldiers, reserves, or civilian affiliates. These values are:



• Loyalty: Bear true faith and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, the Army, and other soldiers.

• Duty: Fulfill your obligations professionally and to the best of your ability.

• Respect: Treat others as they should be treated.

• Selfless Service: Put the welfare of the nation, the Army, and subordinates before your own.

• Honor: Live up to all the Army values.

• Integrity: Do what's right, both legally and morally.

• Personal Courage: Face fear, danger, or adversity, both physical and moral.



*The USACE Transatlantic Division and its Districts, Centers and Specialized Teams deliver agile, responsive, and innovative, design, construction, engineering and contingency solutions in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Forces Command and other global partners to advance national security interests.



We deliver our program through two districts, the Transatlantic Middle East District, headquartered in Virginia, and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, which combined the Division’s contingency operations assets as one optimized command, headquartered in Kuwait.