Army Air and Missile Defense CFT welcomes new director

FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct.3, 2023) — The Army Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team (CFT) welcomed a new director and bid farewell to the old in a ceremony held at Fort Sill's Old Post Quadrangle on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023.





Lt. Gen. Richard Coffman, deputy commanding general, United States Army Futures Command, officiated the ceremony marking the transition from Col. Patrick Costello to Col. William Parker as the new director of the CFT.





Lt. Gen. Coffman emphasized the importance of community and the mission of the CFT. He said, “The capabilities that this CFT is putting into our forces are essential...We must fix our air defense systems and we see what’s happening today across the world and we know why we need them.”





Costello, reflected on his time at Fort Sill and expressed his gratitude to the community and his team, saying, “Thank you to the Salute Battery, the half section, the band, The Color Guard...you make every ceremony at Fort Sill better and uphold long-standing traditions in our army.”





Parker acknowledged the work done by his predecessor and expressed enthusiasm about his new role. He mentioned the unique bond within the Fort Sill community, remarking, “What a beautiful Oklahoma morning...Hey, thanks for taking the time to come out this morning. And really honor everything that the AMD CFT and Pat Costello have done over the past year plus, in being able to modernize and transform the Army Air and Missile Defense Force.”





The Air and Missile Defense CFT is one of the army's initiatives aimed at modernizing and enhancing the United States' air and missile defense capabilities. Established as a part of the Army Futures Command, its mission revolves around expediting the delivery of effective air and missile defense solutions to address the myriad threats faced by the nation. By fostering innovation and leveraging the latest technological advancements, the CFT endeavors to equip the forces with the tools necessary to ensure national security.



