Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Air and Missile Defense CFT welcomes new director

    Army Air and Missile Defense CFT welcomes new director

    Photo By Christopher Wilson | The Army Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team (CFT) welcomed a new director...... read more read more

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Story by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct.3, 2023) — The Army Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team (CFT) welcomed a new director and bid farewell to the old in a ceremony held at Fort Sill's Old Post Quadrangle on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023.


    Lt. Gen. Richard Coffman, deputy commanding general, United States Army Futures Command, officiated the ceremony marking the transition from Col. Patrick Costello to Col. William Parker as the new director of the CFT.


    Lt. Gen. Coffman emphasized the importance of community and the mission of the CFT. He said, “The capabilities that this CFT is putting into our forces are essential...We must fix our air defense systems and we see what’s happening today across the world and we know why we need them.”


    Costello, reflected on his time at Fort Sill and expressed his gratitude to the community and his team, saying, “Thank you to the Salute Battery, the half section, the band, The Color Guard...you make every ceremony at Fort Sill better and uphold long-standing traditions in our army.”


    Parker acknowledged the work done by his predecessor and expressed enthusiasm about his new role. He mentioned the unique bond within the Fort Sill community, remarking, “What a beautiful Oklahoma morning...Hey, thanks for taking the time to come out this morning. And really honor everything that the AMD CFT and Pat Costello have done over the past year plus, in being able to modernize and transform the Army Air and Missile Defense Force.”


    The Air and Missile Defense CFT is one of the army's initiatives aimed at modernizing and enhancing the United States' air and missile defense capabilities. Established as a part of the Army Futures Command, its mission revolves around expediting the delivery of effective air and missile defense solutions to address the myriad threats faced by the nation. By fostering innovation and leveraging the latest technological advancements, the CFT endeavors to equip the forces with the tools necessary to ensure national security.

    For more photos, visit Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720311686667

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 13:24
    Story ID: 455154
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Air and Missile Defense CFT welcomes new director, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Air and Missile Defense CFT welcomes new director

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fires Center of Excellence
    People First
    US Army Futures Command
    Fort Sill Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT