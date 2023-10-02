Introducing The Greenbury Point Trailkeepers

Photo By Madelyn Flayler | 14 volunteers from the U.S. Naval Academy, NSA Annapolis, and invited local groups...... read more read more Photo By Madelyn Flayler | 14 volunteers from the U.S. Naval Academy, NSA Annapolis, and invited local groups repainted trail markers on the Timberdoodle and Pipsissewa Trails, removed seven bags of trash from the peninsula, and cleared obstructive vegetation on the walking trails. Greenbury Point Trailkeepers is a new civilian volunteer program with a mission to get the local Annapolis community involved in the upkeep of Greenbury Point and its walking trails. see less | View Image Page

Early on a crisp, September Saturday morning, a group of volunteers gathered at the Greenbury Point Nature Center at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis. Kat Seguin, the Natural Resources Manager at NSA Annapolis, looked over the group with pride as she prepared the tools for the day.



“I’m so excited by the potential here,” said Seguin, organizing a pile of gloves for the volunteers. “The walking trails at Greenbury Point are beloved and I can’t wait for these volunteers to help us get this program off the ground so that our community can be engaged on keeping them clean and clear.”



Greenbury Point Trailkeepers is a new civilian volunteer program with a mission to get the local Annapolis community involved in the upkeep of Greenbury Point and its walking trails. The program aims to improve the recreational experience at Greenbury Point and actively engage the community in environmental stewardship. The kick-off event was a test run of the program, opened by invitation only to the Naval Academy and NSA Annapolis community, as well as established local volunteer organizations with vetted and experienced volunteers.



14 volunteers from the U.S. Naval Academy, NSA Annapolis, and invited local groups repainted trail markers on the Timberdoodle and Pipsissewa Trails, removed seven bags of trash from the peninsula, and cleared obstructive vegetation on the walking trails.



“We’ll collect feedback from those who participated today, and incorporate it into our plans for future meetings of the Trailkeepers,” said Matt Klimoski, Enviromental Program Direction at NSA Annapolis. “We're appreciative of the participants today for helping us get this program ready to potentially launch to a larger audience in the future.”



NSA Annapolis has previously held similar one-day programs with volunteers and the Midshipmen Action Group, but the Trailkeepers is intended to be a recurring program with a core of civilian volunteers.



Greenbury Point is a Navy property managed by NSA Annapolis as a mission-supportive natural resource area. It is also a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers. The Navy keeps parts of Greenbury Point open daily to the public, including the walking trails. The Greenbury Point Trailkeepers will support the Navy’s efforts to provide a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities for Department of Defense personnel, their dependents, and guests.